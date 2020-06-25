Tributes paid to Cookham man who died in fatal collision

The family of a Cookham man who died in a traffic collision near High Wycombe on Monday have released a tribute.

Robert Wilson, 59, died at the scene following a collision between junction 3 and junction 4 of the M40.

His family said: “Robert was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Farming and country life was in his blood. Such a caring and friendly person to everyone he met.

“Born in East Devon he worked at Clinton Devon Estates where the farm secretary later became his wife.

"He later moved to Berkshire and worked for Copas Farms.

"He loved his vintage yellow tractor and would go to ploughing matches and completed a tractor run through the Royal Estate, Windsor. A fan of Land Rovers, Red Fox Labradors, caravans and water sports.

“We are all devastated that his life was taken in such a horrific way too soon, but so thankful to have shared our lives with him.”

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the collision which involved two lorries at about 6.25am.

Robert Wilson was driving one lorry, and another lorry driver, a man in his fifties, was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

Investigating officer PC Sandra Terry, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this tragic incident, or who has any information to please come forward.

“I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams to check any footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, or making a report online. Please quote reference 43200186105.”