Police recover body from river after extensive search

Police searching for a man who got into difficulty when swimming in the River Thames have located a body.

Emergency services were called to Lulle Brook in Cookham at about 7pm last night (Tuesday) following reports that two men had been swimming in the water.

Following extensive search today (Wednesday), the body of a man aged in his thirties was located at about 4.50pm.

One man was rescued by a member of the public yesterday and taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Officers attended, along with fire crews from both Royal Berkshire and Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue services, South Central Ambulance Service, as well as members of Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue.

A third man entered the water to assist, but left the water unharmed.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

The death is being treated as unexplained and not suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported.

LPA Commander for Windsor & Maidenhead, Superintendent Colin Hudson, said: “Officers have been working tirelessly with our partners to locate the man who entered the water yesterday, and have now tragically found a body.

“We are grateful for the support we received from both Berkshire and Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Services, South Central Ambulance Service, and Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue.

“I would also like to thank members of the public who provided information as well as assistance to my officers.

“I would like to thank them for their patience while officers investigated this incident, and we will be leaving the scene shortly.

“I am very sorry to have to bring this sad news.

“Our thoughts are with both men’s families during this very upsetting time.”