One man in hospital and another still missing after River Thames incident

Police are continuing the search for a missing man who is believed to have got into difficulty when swimming in Cookham last night (Tuesday).

Two men were swimming in Lulle Brook, an area between Odney Lane and Mill Lane when they are believed to have gotten into difficulty.

One man in this thirties was rescued by a member of the public and taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The other man, also in his thirties, is still missing. Searches continued yesterday evening and are continuing today.

A third man entered the water to assist, but left the water unharmed.

Police attended the scene at around 7pm along with fire crews from the Royal Berkshire and Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Services, paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service, and members of Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue.

LPA Commander for Windsor and Maidenhead, Superintendent Colin Hudson, said, “We are carrying out searches today to locate the missing man which includes searches on the banks of the river and in the water using specialist resources.

“One man remains in hospital in a serious condition.

“Our thoughts are with both the men’s families and our officers are supporting them at this very difficult time.”

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue (RBFS) said it was on the scene for about three and a half hours last night after being called to the scene at 6.52pm.

Crews from Maidenhead and Windsor were sent to the scene alongside the Water Rescue Unit from Caversham Road adn two additional officers. These were supported by a crew, a boat and a Small Incident Command Unit from Bucks Fire and Rescue Service.

Upon arrival, crews found that one man had been rescued by the public and placed in the care of South Central Ambulance Service. The crew continued to support partners searching for the second man. The scene was handed over to Thames Valley Police at 9.03pm.

A spokeswoman said: "We are urging residents across Berkshire to take care near water. As the warm weather continues, it may be tempting to swim in open water, but there are many dangers involved.

"One of the main risks when entering the water is cold water shock, even if the weather is warm. You also do not know what is beneath the surface – there could be unseen currents and reeds, which could pull you under."

For more information, please visit rbfrs.co.uk/watersafety.

Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue said it has deployed a specialist water and bank search teams this morning and will continue to work with TVP throughout the day.

A spokesman added: "Our thoughts go out to the families of both men’s families at this difficult time."