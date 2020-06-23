BREAKING: Emergency services at serious incident in Cookham

22.39pm: TVP Maidenhead has tweeted to say it is on the scene in Odney Lane, Cookham following a report of a fear for welfare.

It states: "It was reported that a man had entered the water.

"Officers are working to locate the man who was not seen to get out of the water."

22.17pm: A small update on the incident has bene given by South Central Ambulance Hazardous Area Response Team (SCAS HART). It tweeted to say that four paramedics entered the water to work jointly alongside the fire and police.

21:45pm: Pictures of the scene have been sent to the Advertiser by witness Levi Genes.

20.40pm: Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident in Cookham.

South Central Ambulance said it is supporting Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue, Thames Valley Police along with the air ambulance in Cookham.

Social media reports that three boys have drowned are not correct, the ambulance service added.

The critical care unit was also sent to the scene.

The service said Thames Valley Police will be providing further updates on the incident.

The incident is believed to be at Odney Weir.

We have contacted emergency services for more information.

Updates to follow.