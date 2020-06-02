Cookham Dean's Gravity Grand Prix cancelled

There will be a distinct absence of handmade karts speeding through Cookham Dean this year following an announcement that the annual Gravity Grand Prix has been cancelled.

The 14th soap box race held in the village was due to take place on Sunday, August 23 but event organisers, the Cherry Pickers of Cookham Dean, said it cannot go ahead ‘with effective social distancing’.

Last year the race down the half-mile stretch of Church Road attracted about 3,000 people.

Chair of the organising committee, Max Stevenson, said: “We are sad to make this announcement but it is just not possible to run this event with effective social distancing and this is certain to be a minimum requirement at that time.

“We will keep the situation under review, to see if circumstances change sufficiently to run an event later in the year.

“I would like to thank all those who have already entered for this year’s race and in the rather unlikely event that it can go ahead at a later date, we will provide a minimum of eight weeks’ notice.”

Mr Stevenson said with the race not going ahead its main beneficiary, the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, is ‘losing out’.

A Facebook page has been set up to accept donations from ‘Gravity Grand Prix regulars’ who might want to support the Air Ambulance directly at facebook.com/ggprix