Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor dies after contracting coronavirus

Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor has died at the age of 79 after contracting COVID-19.

The popular comedian and actor lived in Cookham and was a familiar face in the community, appearing at charity and Rotary events and serving as president of Taplow's Thames Valley Adventure Playground.

Mr Brooke-Taylor’s career spanned more than 50 years. As well as a member of the famed comedy trio, he was also a panellist on the BBC radio comedy show, I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, which began in the early 70s and continues to the present day.

Mr Brooke-Taylor had been due to appear at The Hexagon for a recording of I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue on April 20, alongside chairman Jack Dee and other programme regulars.

Most recently, he was the quiz master for the 11th Thames Valley Pub Quiz Championship 2020 by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames.

It was the 12th year in a row that he had hosted the quiz, with the aim to raise money for the Thames Valley Adventure Playground for children and adults with disabilities.

A statement released by the JFL agency today (Sunday) said: "It is with great sadness that we announce Tim’s death early today from COVID-19.

"Joining Footlights in 1960 took him to providing a huge variety of splendid entertainment – television, radio, theatre, film, books, DVDs, CDs, quizzes – all of which he undertook with energy and a great sense of fun.

"We will remember him for so much but must just mention The Goodies and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.

"He had, of course, many fans whom he always treated cheerfully even after long and exhausting rehearsals and recordings.

"He was an exceptional client and a pleasure to represent.

"We’re grateful that we have so much of his work to view, read and listen to.

"In all the time with us and in all his showbiz work, he has been supported by Christine, his wife."

Updates to follow.