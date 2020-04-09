Story writing competition for Royal Borough youngsters

02:39PM, Thursday 09 April 2020
New bookshop has opened in Cookham called the Little Book Shop. Store manager Patricia Losel. Cookham High Street.
A Cookham bookshop is holding a children's story writing competition to help keep them occupied during the coronavirus lockdown.
The Little Bookshop, in High Street, has launched ‘The Little Bookshop’s Most Giganticus Writing Competition’, challenging children in key stages one, two and three to pen a tale up to 750 words long.
The first prize winner will receive a £50 voucher for the shop, along with a £100 voucher for the school they go to. Second place will get a £25 voucher and third a £10 voucher.
Cookham-based celebrities Ross Kemp and Timmy Mallett will be helping out with the judging.
The competition is free to enter and open for all who live in the Royal Borough. Entries are open from Monday, April 13 to Thursday, April 30.
The title of the story must contain the word ‘Little’ as well as a made-up, Roald Dahl-esque ‘gobblefunk’ word. 'Snozzcumbe'r or 'whizzpopping', for example.
For the full list of rules, and details on how to enter, visit: www.thelittlebookshop.info/most-giganticus-writing-competition.html
