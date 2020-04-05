Firefighters issue advice to people burning waste during lockdown

Firefighters were called to a shed fire in Cookham the early hours of this morning.

The fire in Station Road was attended by two Maidenhead crews at about 4.30am.

They were at the scene between 30 and 40 minutes and distinguished the flames using a hose reel.

The fire caused damage to a vehicle parked in front of the shed and surrounding fencing.

David Crookall, crew manager for White Watch at Maidenhead Fire Station said there had been a rise in the number of garden fires being made during lockdown and asked people to ‘keep in control’.

“I think people are using the opportunity when they’re at home to burn things in their gardens because they can’t get down to waste recycling,” he said.

“They’re tending to have a few more fires in their gardens to get rid of things.”

He added: “The advice is, if they’re going to be burning things in their gardens, make sure they’ve got a hose to hand or a bucket of water to put the fire out to make sure they can keep control of it.”