Children unite to 'Chase the Rainbow'

Schools are closed and gatherings are banned but children are still communicating with each other by joining a growing movement.

‘Chase the Rainbow’ is uniting children in communities around the world who are painting or drawing rainbows and putting them in their windows for all to see.

Jack Mustard, 10, who lives in Cookham Rise and goes to Holy Trinity CofE School in Cookham made a rainbow to mark his birthday on Sunday, March 22.

Jack’s mum, Sarah Parfitt said: “It was around that time when we were all getting used to this idea that we weren’t getting out as much and we were thinking, ‘what can we do for his birthday’.”

After watching Newsround, which had reported on Chase the Rainbow spreading worldwide, Jack made his own.

When it was put in the window of the lounge Sarah sent a photo of Jack and his drawing to two Whatsapp groups of parents from Holy Trinity CofE School, and Marlow United under 10s.

“Jack said he’d like to see other people’s rainbows, so I just sent that to the parents and in that one day we got about 30 rainbows,” said Sarah.

Sarah said that seeing his friends rainbows gave Jack ‘a sense of connection’.

"I think that #chasetherainbow is a great initiative at at time when our kids might be feeling isolated or anxious and are missing spending time with their friends and families.

"Seeing rainbows in other people's windows gives children, and 'big children', a sense of hope."

Keep up to date with what children are doing as part of the movement by searching for #chasetherainbow o Twitter.

