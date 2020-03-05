Cookham community: Easter concert back for second year

Cookham Village Easter Concert is set to take place later this month.

The evening of musical performances will be held at Cookham's Holy Trinity Church on Saturday, March 28.

Renee Harris co-founded the annual event with Juliet Epps – both of whom are musicians who ‘just love music’ and will be performing on the night.

The inaugural concert last year raised £2,000 for Erik the Flutemaker Ministries, based in America, which is where this year’s donations are intended.

Through the sale of hand-made flutes, Flutemaker Ministries has provided homes for impoverished families, and supported feeding centres, in Nicaragua, central America.

“We just love music and we are fortunate to live in a community of like-minded people who, like us, want to help others through music,” said Renee.

“It’s just a lovely night for the community and the village.”

Renee said the 11th-century church has ‘amazing acoustics’ for the concert, which will include ‘music for the soul’.

Performers include musician Rob Castell, Norden Farm Choir, Julia Bentley-Dawkes and Vicky Dawkes, Acoustic Soul – which is duo Renee and Steve Hopwood, Juliet and her husband, Stuart, Jason and Emily Anderson, the Cookham Kids singing group and more.

As well as the entertainment there is also ‘Cowdery’s Cafe’ – hot dogs and burgers made using produce from Cowdery’s of Cookham butchers, cake from the Handmade Cake Company in Maidenhead, snacks, refreshments, and a cash bar courtesy of the Old Butcher’s Wine Cellar.

Doors open at 5.30pm and the concert is from 6-8.30pm.

Tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for children and available to buy at the Old Butchers Wine Cellar in High Street or online at tinyurl.com/qtmq5g2

Litter pick to coincide with Great British Spring Clean

A village litter pick will coincide with the Great British Spring Clean 2020.

Instigated by independent environmental charity, Keep Britain Tidy, the spring clean will run from Friday, March 20 to Monday, April 13.

Doing its bit for the cause, Cookham Dean’s Village Club is getting together with the National Trust to organise its fourth community litter pick on Saturday, March 28.

Village club secretary, Peter Austen, said it’s a great opportunity to ‘make a big difference in a short time’.

“We are proud to do our bit and it is especially relevant in beautiful areas like Cookham Dean which has so much green space which we all enjoy much more when it is litter free.”

The litter pick will be based at the Cookham Dean Village Hall in Church Road and will run from 9.45am to noon. Volunteers are requested to bring a pair of gloves but all other equipment, and refreshments, will be provided. Contact Peter on 01618 482201 for more information.

Adopt a Street launches to keep area tidy

The borough-wide ‘Adopt a Street’ sheme might be on hold, but there is an alternative initiative under way in Cookham.

It was agreed at a full Cookham Parish Council meeting on February 4 that the Keep Cookham Tidy campaign would be expanded to incorporate ‘Adopt a Cookham Street’.

Parish councillor for Cookham Rise ward, Christine Doyle, said: “Any Cookham resident that signs up to this will receive a litter pick, hi-vis and pair of gloves.”

She said the expectation is ‘they pick their street whenever they have time’. If they notice another area needs attention they inform the parish office who ‘will endeavour to get some volunteers to that area’.

People can sign up at the Parish Council Annual Meeting on Tuesday, March 24, at Cookham Library in High Road at 7.30pm. The meeting will include talks by Wild Cookham, the police and broadband provider GigaClear.

Discounts on offer as nail salon opens

A new salon is celebrating its grand opening in the High Street on Thursday, March 12.

GLAM Nails & Beauty is offering 30 per cent off its services from March 12 to Saturday, March 14 and a 20 per cent discount until the end of March.

There will also be complimentary drinks and food on the open day and giveaways for the first 100 customers.

Treatments include SNS dipping powder treatment for nails, acrylic nails, manicures – including shellac, hot stone pedicure, and waxing and tinting.

Find out more at GLAM Nails&Beauty Cookham on Facebook.

Cookham Society AGM

The Cookham Society annual general meeting will include a talk from the chair of Maidenhead Archaeological and Historical Society this evening.

Prior to the formal business of the meeting Paul Seddon will give a talk entitled ‘Raking up the past – Cookham from the Ice Age to the Domesday Book’.

The meeting will take place at The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Moor Hall and Conference Centre, at 7.30pm.

Artists set to sell their wares

A spring arts sale will showcase the work of Cookham Arts Club from tomorrow until Sunday.

The paintings, and some sculpture and glass pieces, of about 50 artists who belong to the club will be available for purchase.

The sale will take place at Pinder Hall in Lower Road tomorrow from 2pm-6pm, Saturday from 10am-6pm, and Sunday from 10am-4.45pm.

Diary

TODAY (THURSDAY): Stepping Out dancers at Pinder hall in Lower Road, 3.30-5.30pm,

Cookham Society Annual General Meeting at The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Moor Hall and Conference Centre at 7.30pm.

Friday: Cookham Arts Club Spring Sale at Pinder Hall, 2pm-6pm; also Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 10am-4.45pm.

Sunday: Choral Evensong at Holy Trinity Church, Cookham, from 6.30pm.

Monday: Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road at 1.45pm and 7.30pm.

Pilates at Pinder Hall, 6.45-8.45pm.

Tuesday: Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road at 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

SMILE at Pinder Hall, 1.30-3pm,

Wednesday: WWG Badminton at Pinder Hall, 7.30-9.30pm.