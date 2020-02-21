Eastenders' 'Nasty' Nick Cotton coming to Cookham

An original EastEnders cast member and one of the soap’s most notorious villains will be coming to Cookham to talk at a media networking event.

John Altman, who played the leather jacketed, chain-smoking ‘Nasty’ Nick Cotton on the BBC programme will be at the next Cookham Media Hub, taking place at Bel and the Dragon on Thursday, March 19.

On the night, John will be interviewed by Helen Quigley, producer and director at B7 Media, about his life, career, and the upcoming release of his audiobook autobiography In the Nick of Time.

Appearing in the very first Eastenders episode in 1985, Nick Cotton was involved in many major storylines, including the murder of Reg Cox, who was found dead in episode one.

‘Nasty’ Nick was eventually killed off in the 30th anniversary episode of the show in 2015, confessing to his mother Dot Cotton that he was responsible for Reg’s death in the final moments before his death.

John said: “They say that life can imitate art, but the character of Nick couldn’t be further from who I really am.

“Although, like my fictional alter ego, I have had my dark times.”

Despite being well-known for his acting career, one thing many people will not know about John is his musical prowess.

A singer-songwriter, John taught himself to play the drums and guitar and used to be the lead singer of the band Heavy Metal Kids!

He is set to release his debut solo album later this year and will perform the single Hallucinating You at the Media Hub.

Tickets for the event cost £15. Email sarah_parfitt@mail.com