Drivers taken to hospital following collision in Cookham

Maidenhead fire services were called to a collision in Ferry Lane, Cookham at 10pm last night (Monday).

Two crews from Maidenhead were sent to the incident alongside a crew from Bucks Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters remained at the scene for about two hours and used hydraulic equipment to rescue two men from vehicles.

The driver of a Range Rover and another vehicle involved in the collision were given emergency care taken to hospital.

The Advertiser has contacted Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance for more information.