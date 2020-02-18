SITE INDEX

    • Drivers taken to hospital following collision in Cookham

    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    Maidenhead fire services were called to a collision in Ferry Lane, Cookham at 10pm last night (Monday).

    Two crews from Maidenhead were sent to the incident alongside a crew from Bucks Fire and Rescue Service. 

    Firefighters remained at the scene for about two hours and used hydraulic equipment to rescue two men from vehicles.

    The driver of a Range Rover and another vehicle involved in the collision were given emergency care taken to hospital. 

    The Advertiser has contacted Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance for more information. 

