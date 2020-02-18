Drivers taken to hospital following collision in Cookham

09:25AM, Tuesday 18 February 2020
Maidenhead fire services were called to a collision in Ferry Lane, Cookham at 10pm last night (Monday).
Two crews from Maidenhead were sent to the incident alongside a crew from Bucks Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters remained at the scene for about two hours and used hydraulic equipment to rescue two men from vehicles.
The driver of a Range Rover and another vehicle involved in the collision were given emergency care taken to hospital.
The Advertiser has contacted Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance for more information.
