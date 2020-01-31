Cookham community news: £5 vouchers for bee friendly plants

Wild Cookham is giving away £5 plant vouchers in a bid to make gardens a more attractive prospect for pollinators.

‘Let’s Bee Friendly in Cookham Rise’ is an initiative thought up by supporter of the ecology group, Thomas Lee.

“We’re hopefully putting up to 100 vouchers in people’s hands to help them buy plants that will bring 700 more bee friendly plants to the Rise – which is just a small way of helping to counter the ravages of climate change and development, and all the rest, and hopefully it will look nice too,” said Thomas.

The £11 bundle of specially selected plants have been made-up by Vernon Brown Plant Sale in Cookham Rise.

They will include two one litre plants, four nine centimetre pots of different bee-friendly British wildflowers and one pot of spring-flowering bulbs.

Thomas said: “What we’re trying to do is get plants that look good, smell good, feel good, are good, and of course are great for our pollinators.”

He added: “Frankly with development and all the chemicals and everything else, ourpollunators are being pushed out of existence. We’ve got to do something.”

Thomas’ project is one of about 20 Wild Cookham projects.

He said: “It’s so gratifying to me, to seethe people in an area I love, who are also passionate about trying to keep it as special as it is and I think that community spirit is amazing.”

Residents can apply for the vouchers from Saturday, February 1 and the plants will be available for collection from Vernon Brown Plant Sale at the end of March.

To redeem a voucher search for the Let’s BEE Friendly Facebook page.

All welcome at wildlife and biodiversity meeting

The range of environmental projects that will take place in Cookham over the next year will be set out at a meeting tomorrow night (Friday).

Ecology group WildCookham will launch its community-wide plan to protect wildlife and biodiversity at a meeting at Moor Hall, which starts at 7.30pm.

The meeting will give Cookham residents and those that run organisations in the area the chance to find out what they can do to get more involved in helping the environment in 2020.

WildCookham already runs about 20 projects encouraging more pollination, better habitats and more awareness of biodiver-sity, but the group’s members want to do more.

The meeting will give volunteers the chance to meet with other people passionate who are about the Cookham environment.

The meeting is free to attend but WildCookham recommends leaving a £3 donation to help fund future projects in the area.

To register attendance visit www.meetup.com/WildCookham/

Trinity Talk to address accessibility

A talk on how one of the village’s churches can be made more accessible will take place next month.

On Monday, February 17, Mark Stockdale will give a talk titled ‘Making Holy Trinity Church more accessible to the community.’

The talk will take place at Bel and the Dragon, in High Street, on Monday, February 17.

Tickets cost £20 and include canapes and a glass of prosecco for attendees.

To attend you must book their tickets in advance by emailing stephaniediggon@hotmail.com or calling 01628 527465.

All proceeds will go to the Holy Trinity Restoration Project.

The talk is one of the monthly ‘Trinity Talks’ being held in 2020 to raise money for the church’s restoration.

Climate change and pernicious pests at meeting

A day centre for the village’s older residents is looking for new volunteers.

Elizabeth House, in Station Hill, is on the hunt for someone who can help out on Thursday mornings serving tea, coffee and biscuits to the members.

The day centre is also looking for someone who can run games, quizzes, word puzzles or crafts in the afternoon.

If interested, visit Elizabeth House and fill in a form.

Day centre looking for Thursday help

A day centre for the village’s older residents is looking for new volunteers.

Elizabeth House, in Station Hill, is on the hunt for someone who can help out on Thursday mornings serving tea, coffee and biscuits to the members.

The day centre is also looking for someone who can run games, quizzes, word puzzles or crafts in the afternoon.

If interested, visit Elizabeth House and fill in a form.

Lower Road to close for level crossing works

A major road through Cookham Rise will be closed overnight this weekend.

From 11pm on Saturday to 6am on Saturday, the level crossing in Lower Road will be closed for inspection works.

Cars will not be able to drive over the railway in either direction for the duration of the works.

A diversion route will take drivers along Whyteladyes Lane and Maidenhead Road.

Diary

Friday: Beginners running course at Alfred Major Recreation Ground. 9.15am.

WildCookham meeting at Moor Hall, Chartered Institute for Marketing. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Saturday: Bingo, Bangers and Mash at Cookham Dean Village Hall, Church Road. 7.30pm.

Sunday: Choral Evensong for Candlemas at Holy Trinity Church, Cookham. 6.30pm-7.15pm.

Monday: Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road. 1.45pm and 7.30pm.

Tuesday: Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road. 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tuesday: Cookham Parish Council Full Council meeting at Cookham Library, High Road. 7.30pm.

Wednesday: Art Classes at Cookham Parish Centre, Church Gate. 10am-1pm.