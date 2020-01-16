Yoga studio opens in Cookham

A yoga studio has opened in the village.

Unwind Yoga Studio has opened its doors in Station Parade, providing a place for novice and experienced yogis to relax and unwind.

Sandra Vollrath, from Cox Green, the founder of Unwind Yoga, has opened a studio with a variety of classes and drop-in sessions on offer.

Some of the class styles being run include restorative yoga, 'non-scary’ yoga for total beginners, teen yoga and mindful pregnancy yoga.

Sandra said: “We are very interested in reaching advanced yogis and yoginis, as well as absolute beginners who might say, ‘I can’t do yoga, I’m not flexible’, but that is exactly who can benefit the most.”

This month, as part of an opening special offer, the studio is offering all of its classes for £8 per session, giving potential new members a chance to get to know the staff and facilities.

Visit www.unwindyogastudio.com to sign up and book classes.

Undeveloped land will be 'kept green'

Parish councillors have opted not to develop a piece of land in the village, deciding to ‘keep it green’.

At a full council meeting last Tuesday, councillors discussed whether they wanted to pursue some form of development on a piece of land adjacent to Black Butt Cottages, off Sutton Road.

The owner of the land had met with councillors to discuss whether they wanted to use it for some kind of community purpose – with a village car park coming up as a possibility.

Cllr Jane Perry said: “I had a meeting with residents who had heard about this and were extremely worried.

“They are not very keen on the idea of a car park because they say a number of cars are broken into in the current car park.

“There would have to be lighting in a new car park and the residents would not be happy because of security issues.”

Cllr Peter Roe added: “The feedback we got on the Borough Local Plan is for preserving the greenbelt.

“I think we should keep it green.”

Also at the meeting, councillors heard how superfast broadband could be getting closer to reality for residents stuck with slow internet.

Cllr Iain Herd told the meeting how parts of Cookham Dean are eligible for an internet speed upgrade, funded by the Government.

Superfast Berkshire is the organisation carrying out these works, but it is not yet clear when installation will commence.

Cllr Herd agreed to invite project leaders to the council’s Annual Parish Conference in March to give them a chance to explain what will take place.

Timmy Mallett signing copies of new book

One of the village’s most famous residents will be signing copies of his new book in Cookham next month.

TV entertainer Timmy Mallett will be at The Little Bookshop in High Street on Saturday, February 8, signing copies of Utterly Brilliant!

The autobiographical work, which was set to be published today (Thursday), gives an account of the former Wacaday star’s 2,000km bicycle pilgrimage from Cookham to Santiago de Compostela in Spain in 2018.

Timmy tells all about the emotional journey, which he set off on just days after his brother Martin, who had Down’s syndrome, died.

Then, on February 28, the store will host a pop-up shop for the Maidenhead Big Read as part of World Book Day.

Scots whisky tasting for Burns Night

A haggis will be ‘addressed’ and whiskey will be tasted at a Burns Night celebration in the village.

The Old Swan Uppers, in the Pound, will host a Scots-themed whisky tasting on Monday, January 27 at 7.30pm.

Participants will taste at least eight different malt whiskies from around Scotland, and also get to enjoy a buffet supper, including a haggis which will be presented with the bard’s traditional Address to a Haggis.

Tickets cost £25 each, with proceeds to be donated to the Holy Trinity Church Restoration Project.

For tickets call Mike Clark on 01628530047 or visit the Holy Trinity Parish Office.

Thanks offered to villagers for preventing flood

A parish councillor thanked the people of the village for their work preventing floods over the festive period.

Speaking at a full council meeting last week, Cllr Martin Coker said: “I’d like to thank everyone who helped, doing stellar work over the Christmas period.”

He added that an ‘inquest’ on the near-miss will be held at the parish council’s next flood committee meeting, on Tuesday, January 28 at Cookham Library.

Pay as you go art classes

Weekly art classes are taking place at Holy Trinity Parish Centre.

The classes take place every Wednesday from 10am to 1pm, and cost £10 per session.

Materials are provided, and all abilities are welcome.

For more details call 07957540435.

Diary

TODAY (Thursday): Open Minds Teenagers Debating Group at Pizza Dreams, Lower Road. 7pm. Email revdavidjoynes@gmail.com to register.

Friday: New Year Clear Out for Ethiopia at Holy Trinity School, School Lane. 9am.

Saturday: Azure Theatre School at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 9am-12.45pm.

Sunday: Compline at Holy Trinity Church, Church Gate. 6.30pm.

Monday: Trinity Talk with Richard Bampfield – What Constitutes Quality Wine? At Bel and the Dragon, High Street. Email stephanie diggon@hotmail.com for £20 tickets.

Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road. 1.45pm and 7.30pm.

Pilates at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 6.45pm-8.45pm.

Tuesday: Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road. 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

Wednesday: Art Class at Holy Trinity Parish Centre, Church Gate. 10am.