Flood warning issued for River Thames between Hurley and Cookham

A flood warning has been issued for the River Thames between Hurley and Cookham.

Water levels have risen on the Thames following persistent heavy rainfall this week.

According to a flood alert issued by the Government, flooding of roads and farmland is possible later today (Thursday), but property flooding is not expected.

Further rainfall is expected today and tomorrow.

Incident response staff are operating weirs to reduce the risk of the river bursting its banks.

Sections of the river flooded over the Christmas period, leaving some parts of Marlow's Higginson Park underwater.

Visit flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/river-and-sea-levels to check on the water level near you.