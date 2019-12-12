Cookham community news: still time to sign up for festive games

Christmas may be just around the corner but for many in the village, Boxing Day is an even more important date on the calendar.

This year Christmas will be followed by the annual Boxing Day Games, hosted by the Cherry Pickers of Cookham Dean at the village green in Church Road.

Entries are now officially open for the silly games, which will see up to 16 teams of eight battle it out for the ‘loo lid’ trophy in six different events including a tug-of-war and obstacle race. The other four games will be kept secret until the day itself.

Organiser Peter Austen said: “We are looking forward to another exciting and entertaining games fought in their normal highly competitive but not too serious fashion.

“We have some special games in reserve in case there is snow on the ground so we will go ahead, whatever the weather. We have some new twists on some of our old games so expect some extra fun this year.”

The Boxing Day Games date back to the 1970s, when the Cherry Pickers, until recently known as the Kaffirs, organised a football match between two of the village’s pubs to raise money for a Christmas party for the elderly.

Today, the games are held mainly for fun, but each year about £800 is raised and used to fund the Cherry Pickers’ projects, like contributing to food banks or donating to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Team entry costs £30, and each team of eight must feature a mix of genders. Call 01628 482201.

Mixed reception for car park plan at nature reserve

Plans to build a 26-vehicle car park in a nature reserve have been revealed by the Royal Borough.

The council has applied to change the use of some land at Battlemead Common, in Sutton Road, from agricultural use to a car park.

The planned development will also include eight cycle spaces, and three of the car parking spaces will be disabled bays.

A height restriction barrier and vehicular access bollard are also included.

A year ago, the council spent £1million buying the 110-acre land between Cookham and Maidenhead.

The plans have received a mixed reception. One objecting neighbour said: “There is no need for a car park. The land is well connected. I had thought the purpose of its purchase was conservation not human recreation.

“There has been much damage to our national parks by skewing the focus in this way.”

However, Richard Davenport, Maidenhead Waterways chairman of trustees, said on behalf of the group: “Maidenhead Waterways volunteers play a major role in maintaining the streams that run through Widbrook and Battlemead Common which feed the town centre waterway.

“Having access to a convenient car park will be of considerable benefit for volunteers carrying tools to site when working to maintain the channels.”

Author Ellie Dix in store for book signing

A village bookshop will hold a book signing this weekend.

On Saturday, The Little Bookshop in High Street will host author Ellie Dix from 2pm.

She will be signing copies of her 2019 title The Board Game Family, a book full of ideas for families to get children away from their screens and interested in a more traditional type of entertainment.

A teacher and former owner of a team of school behaviour specialists, Ellie provides her tips on how to make board games a central part of family life.

Copies of the book will be available to purchase in-store, and Ellie will also be sharing some of her specialist knowledge with readers.

Nail bar hopes to open up shop in village

A former shop may be turned into a beauty salon if a planning application is approved.

Plans were submitted by company Glam Nails and Beauty, based in London, on November 22.

The application seeks to change the use of the vacant lot at Unit 2 in Pocketts Yard, High Street.

Seven neighbours in High Street have been notified of the intended changes.

The Royal Borough’s conservation and environmental protection teams have not raised any objections.

To view the full application visit publicaccess.rbwm.gov.uk/online-applications/ and use reference 19/03276/FULL

Cantorum Choir to hold its carol concert

The Cantorum Choir will hold its Christ-mas concert on Saturday.

A Light in the Stable will be held at Holy Trinity Church, in Church Gate, at 7.30pm.

The concert will feature traditional Christmas carols, and comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor will make a special guest appearance.

Tickets cost £15 for adults, £10 for under-18s and under-10s go free. Visit bit.ly/2P51mKM or call the box office on 01628525371.

Stalls and turkey pick up

A Christmas fair will take place on a turkey farm next week.

Copas Traditional Turkeys, at Kings Coppice Farm in Grubwood Lane, will hold its Christmas fair and collection day on Monday, December 23 from 8am-5pm.

Stalls will also be selling artisanal goods displaying carving and cooking demonstrations.

Diary

Today (Thursday): General election voting 7am-10pm. See polling card or visit bit.ly/ 2YvdJ5F to find your polling station.

Tomorrow (Friday): Zumba at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 9.30am-10.30am.Saturday: Men’s Breakfast at Holy Trinity Parish Centre, Church Gate. 8.30am-10am. Tickets £5, email revdavidjoynes@gmail.com

Book signing at The Little Bookshop, High Street. 2pm.

Cookham Cantorum Christmas Concert – A Light in the Stable. 7.30pm. Call 01628 525371 for tickets.

Plant Sale, Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 8.30am.

Monday: Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road. 1.45pm, 7.30pm.

Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road. 1.30pm, 7.30pm.

Tuesday: Cookham Parish Council General Purposes meeting, Cookham Library, High Road. 7.30pm.

Badminton Club, Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 8pm.

Wednesday: Pop Up Sri Lankan Restaurant at Old Butchers Wine Cellar, High Street. 7.30pm-11pm