Cookham community news: Gorilla vet tells tales of work in Uganda

A top international gorilla vet took time out of her busy schedule to give a talk in Cookham.

Dr Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka gave an address at the Cookham Media Hub on November 25 at Bel & The Dragon in High Street.

At the final Media Hub of 2019 event, she was interviewed by one of the Media Hub’s founding members, Marlow FM broadcaster Carla Delaney, and took questions from the audience about her career.

Dr Kalema-Zikusoka was on a one-week visit to the UK after she was shortlisted at the Tusk Conservation Awards, taking place in London on November 21.

Cookham Media Hub founder Sarah Parfitt said: “It was wonderful to welcome Dr Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka and her husband back to Cookham after six years.

“Gladys took us on a vicarious journey to Bwindi Impenetrable Forest in Uganda and moved us all with her passion not only for mountain gorillas but for integrating community, animal and environmental health.”

Residents voice development fears

A Cookham ward councillor has spoken of her pride after more than 100 residents attended a meeting relating to potential future developments in the area.

Cllr Mandy Brar (Lib Dem, Bisham and Cookham) helped organise a meeting held last Monday where residents asked the councils’ planning lead about sites earmarked for development in the amended Borough Local Plan.

The plan has designated three sites in Cookham for 270 new homes. Some 200 homes could be built on land north of Lower Mount Farm, 50 on the site of Cookham Gas Holder, and 20 to the East of Strande Park.

A 330-home development is also intended for Spencer’s Farm, South of Cookham. Meanwhile, more than 600 homes are earmarked for land in Bourne End in Wycombe District Council’s Wycombe District Plan.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Brar said: “We had the Cookham Society there, the parish council, and organisations like WildCookham.

“It was packed, I was quite proud to see so many people there.”

Those who attended the meeting fielded questions for Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray), cabinet member for planning, and Royal Borough planning policy manager Helen Murch on topics including sewage, schools, doctors and road capacity, with many concerned with the impact that hundreds of new residents would have on the area.

Cllr Brar said: “Now it’s down to the residents. They have the information they need to write their comments.”

Public consultation on the amended plan is open until midnight on Sunday, December 15.

To participate visit bit.ly/2LhThjA

Concertini - big performance for little ones

The Cookham Cantorum Choir will put on a Christmas concert for families later this month.

Christmas Concertini shows will take place at Cookham Rise Methodist Church, in Lower Road, on Friday, December 20 from 11.30am to 12.15pm and 3pm to 3.45pm.

The choir will go through the highlights of its annual Christmas Concert and recite some well-known Christmas carols.

The mini-concerts are designed for families with children aged eight and under, with youngsters free to dance, sing, and move around during the performance.

Adult tickets cost £10, children are £8 and those under 12 months old are free. Visit bit.ly/2sCv54V

Amnesty Write for Rights event at church

An Amnesty International appeal will take place in Cookham next week.

On Wednesday, December 11, at Cookham Methodist Church in Lower Road, a ‘Write for Rights’ event will be held.

The nationwide campaign asks people to write messages of support to people around the world who are suffering from human rights abuse and injustices.

Those who take part will be able to write messages of solidarity to people who are suffering in the world.

There will be a chance to browse through a variety of cases presented by the charity.

There will also be opportunities to write letters of appeal to authorities who have the power to bring justice to people suffering from human rights abuses.

Make your own Devine festive wreath

Those who have not yet bought a Christmas wreath may be able to make their own in the village.

Devine Flowers, in High Street, has opened its ‘Christmas Academies’, where customers can spend a morning or afternoon building their own festive flower arrangement.

The door adornment crafting sessions are priced from £60 per person. Visit devineflowers.co.uk/collections/in-house-academies to book.

Ukeleles unite for concert

A ukulele concert is set to take place in the village.

Uncle Tom’s Cabin in Hills Lane is hosting the Cookham Cluckers Ukulele Band on Monday, December 9 from 8pm.

The village favourites will play a variety of popular tunes from the 1950s through to the early 2000s.