Cookham man charged after £10million cocaine seizure

A man from Cookham has been charged after about £10million-worth of cocaine was found in a van carrying frozen fish.

James Satterley, 50, from Kings Lane, was questioned and charged with importing class A drugs by National Crime Agency investigators at Newhaven port in East Sussex yesterday.

The haul of almost 100 kilos of cocaine was concealed in a load of frozen fish in the rear of a refrigerated van searched by Border Force as it came off a ferry in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Officers recovered 97 packages containing approximately a kilo of cocaine each.

The drugs have been taken away for further analysis, but if cut and sold at street level it is likely the haul would have had a potential value of around £10million.

Satterley has been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton magistrates on Monday.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Paul Morris said: “NCA officers are working alongside Border Force, Sussex Police, Thames Valley Police and the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit to investigate this seizure and the circumstances around it.

“Working with partners we are determined to do all we can to disrupt the organised crime groups involved in the large-scale importation of class A drugs, which fuel serious violence and impact some of the most vulnerable members of our society. Making seizures like this is an important part of that work.”