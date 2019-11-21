Cookham community news: glorious Cookham view to be restored

The view over Cookham may soon be restored after parish councillors backed plans to cut back trees on Winter Hill.

The National Trust, which owns the land, wish to cut back the ash woodland onthe side of the hill, as many trees suffer from ash dieback.

Speaking at a parish council meeting on November 4, National Trust lead ranger for Maidenhead and Cookham commons, Owen Hibben, explained what his hopes were for the area.

“Our objectives are to restore the view, restore the chalk grassland and improve the site for biodiversity and the local community,” he said.

“We want to create a mosaic of habitats.”

As part of his presentation, Mr Hibben showed side-by-side pictures of the view from Winter Hill in the 1980s and 2016.

The 2016 view was completely obscured by trees, but in the 1980s image you could see for miles across Cookham and nearby areas, evoking fond memories for many of the councillors.

Ash dieback is a fungus that is slowly killing up to 95 per cent of ash trees in the UK.

Mr Hibben warned that if work does not start soon, the trees may fall down on roads or people.

The parish council agreed to back the National Trust’s plans, on the condition that it provides updates on progress every eight-10 months.

It is not clear when work will start, but the project will take at least five years to complete.

One of the long-term hopes the National Trust has is to have animals grazing on the hill like they did decades ago.

Conservationist Kalema-Zikusoka to speak at Hub

One of the world’s top gorilla vets is coming to give a talk in the village during her short trip to the UK.

Leading conservationist and scientist Dr Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka will speak at the Cookham Media Hub at the Bel and the Dragon in High Street on Monday, November 25 at 7.30pm.

Founder of non-profit Conservation Through Public Health, Dr Kalema-Zikusoka works to improve the quality of life of people and wildlife in Africa’s protected areas.

A lot of the work she has done has helped to protect critically endangered gorillas in east Africa.

At the Media Hub, Dr Kalema-Zikusoka will be interviewed by one of its founding members, Marlow FM broadcaster Carla Delaney.

Following the interview, those who attend will have the chance to network with other media professionals.

Tickets for the event are available for £15 from Sarah Parfitt on 07900411715 or visit bit.ly/35dchqS

Youngsters admitted to Rotakids Club

A group of proud youngsters were admitted into a rotary club’s junior division earlier this month.

On Friday, November 8, 15 children from Cookham Dean Primary School were made members of the Rotakids Club – part of Cookham Bridge Rotary.

The club aims to develop the children’s awareness of civic duties and is modelled on the rotary club.

The children, aged 10 to 12, have promised to treat people fairly and to support the local community.

The group, who were presented with certificates by club president Ron Phelps, already support the elderly residents of Elizabeth House, chatting and having lunch together at the day centre.

Wild end of year party for ecology group

An end of year celebration will be held by WildCookham tomorrow (Friday).

The ecology group will hold its final event of the year tomorrow at Cookham Dean Village Hall, in Church Road, from 7pm.

At the event, the group will celebrate a successful year of promoting biodiversity and protecting wildlife habitats in Cookham.

Some of the things WildCookham have achieved this year include a successful Wild About Gardens award scheme, and progress in regenerating the Harris Woodbridge Nature Reserve.

At the event, Dom Lethbridge of the National Trust will give a talk about conservation work in Cookham.

Visit meetup.com/WildCookham to register.

Departed remembered with blessings

Departed friends and relatives were remembered on Sunday during a blessing of graves in the village.

On Sunday, Fr John Lee of St Josephs Catholic Church and Fr Liam Cummins of St Edmund Campion Parish Church visited Cookham and Braywick cemeteries to bless graves requested by residents.

The clergymen read out prayers and passages from psalms at the graves before conducting the blessings.

Local Plan public meeting

A public meeting discussing the Borough Local Plan and how it will impact on Cookham will take place next week.

The meeting will be held at Moor Hall on Monday at 7pm.

Lead member for planning, Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) is expected to attend.

Diary

Cookham Book Club at The Old Swan Uppers, The Pound. 8pm. Email martin.glenorchy@btinternet.com to join.

Friday: WildCookham end of year celebration at Cookham Dean Village Hall, Church Road. 7pm.

Saturday: Christmas Craft Fair at Holy Trinity Parish Centre, Church Gate. 2pm-4pm.

Funkin’ Souled Out concert at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 7.30pm-11.30pm. Fully booked but to join waiting list visit bit.ly/343EP5R

Sunday: Rejoice in the Lord at Holy Trinity Church, Church Gate. 6.30pm.

Monday: Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road. 1.45pm and 7.30pm.

Tuesday: Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road. 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

Wednesday: Christmas Soiree at Karma Sanctum on the Green, off Church Road. 6pm-8pm. Email hotelmanager@karmasanctumonthegreen.com to RSVP.