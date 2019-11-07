Cookham community news: wildlife protection team to be set up

A protection team is to be set up in Cookham to help preserve wildlife and natural habitats.

At a public meeting to be held on Wednesday, November 20, ecology group WildCookham will try to find out what people from the area consider the most pressing environmental issues.

Using this information, the group will set up a special team, potentially with working parties within it, to put the ideas brought up in the meeting to action.

The meeting will be chaired by WildCookham founder Cindy Barnes.

She said: “Nature doesn’t need people but people need nature.

“Our habitats and eco-systems and mental and psychological wellbeing are dependent on having healthy nature and wildlife.”

Cindy hopes that Cookham residents will bring a variety of ideas to the meeting.

Some of the things she intends to suggest include joining up gardens so wildlife like hedgehogs can roam freely.

She will also suggest creating a voluntary ‘code’, inviting gardening companies to abide by it. This could include not cutting down trees or hedges with nesting birds in.

Once the priorities have been set at the meeting, WildCookham will assign its team to focus on getting the message across.

Cindy added: “People are often unaware of the damage that their actions can cause – whether it’s in their gardens or changes they make to their houses.

“We want to ensure that the information is there for them so they can avoid unintended damage.”

The meeting will take place at Lea Barn, off Winter Hill at 7.30pm.

Luxurious hampers to be won at annual autumn fair

he annual autumn fair is returning to Cookham Dean this weekend.

The fair will take place at Cookham Dean Village Hall, in Church Road, on Saturday, November 9 from 10am to 1pm.

Organised by St John the Baptist church, a wide variety of stalls will be set up in the hall.

Among them will be a ‘bumper’ raffle with many prizes on offer including luxurious Christmas hampers.

A tombola, homemade cooking stalls and stalls selling pewter and silver goods will feature, as well as games for families to take part in.

A firm village favourite, each year proceeds from the fair go to charities and good causes.

In recent years the fair has raised £2,000 or more.

This time around, Coram Beanstalk and the Berkshire Churches Trust will be supported.

Some money will also go to Cookham Dean Village Hall, contributing to its restoration fund.

For those that take part in the raffle, the draw will be held towards the end of the event.

Christingles, crafts, coffee and cake

Holy Trinity Church is set to host a selection of Christmas events later this month.

On Saturday, November 23 from 2pm to 4pm the church will host a festive craft fair at the parish centre in Church Gate.

There will be plenty of crafts to make, as well as tea, coffee and cake all on offer. Volunteers are still needed to help run the stalls.

A week later, on Saturday, November 30, a Christingle making will take place at the parish centre from 2pm to 4pm.

Those who attend will have the chance to construct a few of the symbolic objects.

A Christingle service will then take place the following day where attendants can learn all about the heritage behind the orange-based crafts.

WildCookham invites helpers to reserve

Wildlife enthusiasts will have the chance to continue developing a Cookham nature reserve.

Volunteers from ecology group WildCookham will spend some time on the Harris Woodbridge Nature Reserve, off Dean Lane, on Sunday, November 17 from 10am to 1pm, and members of the public are welcome to lend a helping hand.

At a parish council meeting last week the group was awarded £100 to enable them to carry out work at the site.

The volunteers have spent the last few months tidying up the reserve and making it a suitable home for wildlife.

Volunteers should bring their own tools and packed lunches. Supervised children are welcome, but dogs are not permitted.

The Wych Elm dissected at Book Club

The village’s book club will meet later this month to discuss a psychological mystery.

Members of the Cookham Book Club will meet at The Old Swan Uppers in The Pound on Thursday, November 21 at 8pm.

The title up for discussion this month is The Wych Elm by Tana French, an inventive standalone crime thriller.

If you would like to attend the meeting email martin.glenorchy@btinternet.com

School set for Christmas fair

With Halloween now in the rear view mirror, the village is starting to get festive.

Holy Trinity School has announced that its Christmas Fayre will take place later this month, on Friday, November 29.

Official timings are yet to be announced but now is a good time to clear some space in your diary.

Diary

Friday: The Definitive Rat Pack in aid of Elizabeth House at Taplow Court, Cliveden Road. 7.30pm. Visit bit.ly/2C7u8mG for tickets.

Saturday: Men’s breakfast and discussion group at Holy Trinity Parish Centre, Church Gate. Email revdavidjoynes@gmail.com to join.

Cookham Scouts Group Annual Bonfire and Firework Display at Grove Island in Odney Lane. 5.30pm.

Live concert at Holy Trinity Church, Church Gate. 7pm. Visit bit.ly/33cZ6Ws for tickets.

Sunday: Remembrance Services at Cookham Village and Cookham Dean War Memorials. 10.50am.

Sunday: Choral Eucharist for Remembrance at Holy Trinity Church. 6.30pm.