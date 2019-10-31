Cookham community news: could you be the next festival chairman?

The arts lover who has chaired the last three Cookham Festivals is standing down.

Malcolm Stork was part of the original music and visual arts festival while he was still a student in 1967. He helped organise the 2013 festival before taking over as chairman for the 2015, 2017 and 2019 iterations.

The 71-year-old, who has lived in Cookham since he was five, said: “I’m sad to be stopping, but I think it’s the right time.

“It’s been hugely enjoyable – we have had world premiers, which bring their own challenges – but it’s very exciting.

“Let’s Rock the Moor started as part of the Cookham Festival and now it has a life of its own.

“With a huge social festival, it doesn’t matter what your interests are, there’s always something that will be of interest to you.”

Malcolm studied veterinary science at Cambridge and worked for the Wellcome Foundation for several years. He set up a software company 12 years ago and has run it ever since.

He has always had a passion for the arts, particularly singing, and is a member of Cookham Cantorum Choir.

Looking ahead, Malcolm hopes his successor will bring new and original ideas.

He said: “You need to be unflappable, this is a community thing run by volunteers so it has to be enjoyable.

“It can be stressful but it is never real panic. You do have to go out on a limb sometimes, you can’t just provide middle of the road stuff.”

If you are interested in chairing the next festival email info@cookhamfestival.org.uk

Level of development

One of the ward’s borough councillors has slammed the amount of development intended for Cookham in the updated Borough Local Plan.

The amended plan, which was voted through by borough councillors last Wednesday, has earmarked three sites in Cookham for a total of 270 new homes.

The plan has allocated 200 homes for land north of Lower Mount Farm, Long Lane, 50 homes for the Cookham Gas Holder site in Whyteladyes Lane and 20 homes for land east of Strande Park.

Speaking at the extraordinary council meeting, Cllr Mandy Brar (Lib Dem, Cookham) said: “We can’t live in the past, we have to look to the future and accept the changes have to be made.

“However, the centre of the planning system is sustainable development ensuring the plans we make aren’t causing problems for future generations.

“These are unsustainable developments. Cookham Risehas been allocated 270 new homes – why are the other villages left untouched?”

Station clock up and ticking once again

Time will stand still no longer in Cookham as the village’s millennium clock has been repaired.

The giant timepiece, on the outer wall of Cookham Station, had been broken for more than two years.

The clock was installed by Smith of Derby in 1999 but the parish council had been unable to negotiate repairs with the company 20 years later.

In August Time Assured, a family-owned clock repair company specialising in church and public clocks, were selected to do the works instead.

After permission was secured from Network Rail, which owns the land the clock is built on, the work was completed last Thursday.

See Sammy, Frank and Dean perform

Next week will be the last chance to pick up tickets for The Definitive Rat Pack.

The performance, raising money for Elizabeth House, will take place at Taplow Court on Friday, November 8 at 7.30pm.

Three top re-enactors take on the roles of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jnr as they recreate the original sound, look and spirit of the 1960s icons.

Tickets cost £25 each and are available from Elizabeth House, The Stationery Depot or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/elizabeth-house-cookham

Those seeking transport can travel by coach from Elizabeth House, departing at 6.30pm.

Coach tickets cost £5 for members and £7 for others. Call 01628527621 to check availability.

Remembrance services at war memorials

A pair of remembrance services will take place in the village in November.

On Sunday, November 10 services will be held at the war memorials in Cookham village and Cookham Dean at 10.45am.

After the ceremonies, those that take part at Cookham village memorial will be taken to Holy Trinity Church in Church Gate, while those that met at Cookham Dean memorial will go to St John the Baptist Church in Church Road.

Holy Trinity seeks manager

Holy Trinity Church is looking to hire a new staff member.

The church, in Church Gate, is hiring a part-time facilities manager for the parish centre.

For more details on the job and how to apply call the parish office on 01628 529661 or Tim Sharples on 07779 279202.

Diary

Friday: Rotary Bridge Supper at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 6.30pm. To book call on 01628 674036.

Saturday: Cookham Dean Village Club Bonfire Night at the green opposite Cookham Dean Village Club. 5pm-8pm.

Monday: Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road. 1.45pm and 7.30pm.

Tuesday: Blood Donation session at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 12.45pm-3.30pm and 5pm-7.30pm.

Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road. 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

Cookham Parish Council Full Council meeting at Cookham Library, High Road. 7.30pm.

Sri Lankan Pop Up Restaurant at Old Butchers Wine Cellar, High Street. 7.30pm-11pm.