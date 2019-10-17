Cookham community news: mum raises £1,000 for stillbirth charity

A Cookham mum has raised more than £1,000 for a charity which funds research into stillbirth, miscarriage and premature birth after she herself suffered a miscarriage.

On Friday Helen O’Callaghan, who lives in Maidenhead Road, hosted an event raising awareness and £1,039 for Tommy’s charity at Cookham Library, in High Road.

After suffering a miscarriage in 2012, Helen now has two children and has founded her own business – Brown Paper Packages.

She makes tailor-made gift boxes, and for the event on Friday she made a special care box for parents who have suffered the loss of a baby. Ten per cent of profits from sales of this box will go to Tommy's.

Helen said: “One thing people find really difficult is how to support people and how to express support.

“It’s a loss and people grieve quite heavily, people often can’t connect with that because they have not experienced the same loss – it’s really only that you acknowledge the loss.”

On the day, Helen was running a raffle and pop-up store for Brown Paper Packages, selling her care packages which contain a wellbeing journal and self-heating eye mask.

Rebecca De Jager, of Hugo’s Workshop, who has raised thousands for Tommy’s herself, had her own pop-up store too.

A Tommy’s stall was also up at the venue so visitors could learn more about stillbirths and the grieving process.

Helen added: “I had a loss at 17-weeks pregnant. I went into labour early, it was too early for the baby to survive.

“It was really difficult for me because people didn’t have an understanding of what I went through.”

Application submitted to open a fishing school

The owner of a private lake is hoping to open a fishing school for children and adults.

Jonathan Smith aspires to build a school at Baronswater Lake, in Strande Lane, and has submitted a planning application to the Royal Borough.

The 14ft-deep lake was dug as a quarry in the 1980s for sand and gravel but Mr Smith has owned it since 2015, using it as a private fishery.

It is stocked with carp, pike, tench, rudd, bream and perch.

Mr Smith, who has more than 50 years of fishing experience, hopes to run a school teaching up to four adults at a time to fish.

In the school holidays, he intends to run classes for children aged eight and older. Those who are under 10 will require supervision from a parent or guardian, and Mr Smith will be able to take on 10 children at a time.

The application is subject to planning permission.

To view it in full visit publicaccess.rbwm.gov.uk/online-applications/ and use reference 19/02773/FULL.

Fizzing with excitement for firework night

One of the village’s annual bonfire nights is fast approaching.

The Cookham Scout Group’s Bonfire and Firework Display will take place at Grove Island in Odney Lane on Saturday, November 9.

Gates will open at 5.30pm and the bonfire will be lit at 6pm.

Hot dogs and mulled wine will be on sale to ensure spectators stay warm.

There will be free parking, but walking is encouraged by the organisers where possible.

Tickets cost £5 in advance or £7 on the night, and are available from Countrystore, Village Hardware or Hillcrest Stores.

The organisers are open to wood deliveries on request. Call Andy Pearce on 07802 654087 for information.

Pinder Hall to hold AGM

A popular village venue will hold its annual general meeting later this month.

Pinder Hall, in Lower Road, will hold its annual meeting in the back meeting room on Thursday, October 25 at 8pm.

The hall hosts a variety of weekly sports clubs and activities.

Refreshments, including free wine and nibbles, will be served on the night.

Bridge supper for Thames Hospice

A bridge supper is seeking to raise money for Thames Hospice.

The fundraiser, organised by the Rotary Club of Cookham Bridge, will be held at Pinder Hall on Friday, November 1 at 7pm.

A table costs £60 to book, or individuals can pay £15 each to join in and play.

A hot supper will be served and a cash bar will be available.

To book call Margaret Maskell on 01628 669721or email memaskell@btinternet.com

Fish, chips and rock and roll

A selection of rock and roll favourites will fill the air at Cookham Dean Cricket Club.

Tomorrow (Friday), the club in Whyteladyes Lane will host an evening of classic rock, featuring village favourites Big Al and the Blistering Buicks, from 8pm.

Tickets cost £20 per head and include a fish and chip dinner. Those who only want to listen to the music can pay £14.

To buy a ticket call John Gay on 07808573497 or email him on john@johngsurveyors.co.uk

Diary

Friday: Comedy Night at Cookham Dean Village Hall, Church Road. 7pm.

Saturday: Curry Night at Old Butcher’s Wine Cellar, High Street. 6pm-11pm.

Cookham Cantorum Choir perform Haydn’s The Creation at All Saints Church, Marlow. Tickets cost £16 from cantorum-choir.org.uk/cantorum-concerts-box-office.php

Cookham Rise Methodist Church Quiz and Supper at Cookham Rise Methodist Church, Lower Road. 8pm.

Sunday: Plant Sale at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 9am-3.30pm.

Dig for Cookham at the Harris Woodbridge Nature Reserve, Dean Lane. 10am-12pm. to sign up visit www.meetup.com/ WildCookham/

Rejoice in the Lord at Holy Trinity Church, Church Gate. 6.30pm.

Monday: Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road. 1.45pm and 7.30pm.

Tuesday: Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road. 1.30pm and 7.30pm.