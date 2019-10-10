Cookham community news: plea to bring in the parking wardens

A crackdown on ‘awful’ parking in the village could take place after parish councillors agreed more needed to be done.

At a full council meeting last Tuesday, councillors discussed the ‘parking problem’ in certain parts of the village and a belief that the Royal Borough’s parking wardens do not spend as much time in the area as they are supposed to.

They agreed to write to the Royal Borough requesting parking wardens spend at least six hours patrolling the village per week.

Cllr Mark Howard said: “There’s no doubt about it, there’s a parking problem. People are parking in awful places.

“In October last year we put forward a list of places for the wardens to go to, but we haven’t seen anything close to what they are supposed to be doing.

“We are meant to get three hours a week and even the Royal Borough said they don’t do it.”

The councillors agreed on some problematic areas that need attention from wardens: High Street and Odney Lane, Sutton Road, outside Costa Coffee in Lower Road and outside Cookham Rise school in High Road.

Cllr Ian Wernham said: “There has been quite a bit of a problem in Cookham village with extremely inconsiderate parking, particularly in Odney Lane.

“If the fire brigade or an ambulance had to get through it could be classed as obstruction.

“There was a situation where someone who lived there had someone parking over their front garden.”

Cllr Christine Doyle put forward a motion requesting that the council write to the Royal Borough asking for the wardens to increase the amount of time they spend in Cookham to six hours a week.

Youngsters re-wild land near school

Schoolchildren joined a National Trust ranger planting wildflowers.

A group of 13 youngsters from Cookham Dean School in Bigfrith Lane met National Trust ranger Dom Lethbridge on Friday.

The students spent the day ‘re-seeding’ a patch of land near the school with a wildflower seed mix. Now they have been planted, the flowers should come to bloom in the spring.

Dom taught the children about native pollinators that are crucial for plant life in Cookham.

Cookham is home to 16 acres of open chalk grassland, which boasts about 40 species of flowering plant per square metre.

Dom said: “We are seeing a reduction in wildflowers and grasses due to increased vehicle numbers on our roads.

“Parking on road verges causes soil compaction and erosion, affecting both tree health and ground-level flora.

“We taught them all about our important habitats, while preserving this beautiful area of Cookham Dean for everyone to enjoy.”

Day centre to hold Lydia Pierce art exhibition

The village’s day centre for independent pensioners is soon to install a new art exhibition.

Elizabeth House, in Station Hill, will have its new installation put in place on Monday, October 21.

Artworks by Lydia Pierce will be up on display for members and visitors to enjoy until November 29.

With the centre holding an open day on Saturday, October 26, there may be no better time to check out the exhibition.

Fans of the current installation of works by Natasha Easton will be able to view them until Sunday, October 20.

The gallery is open to the public on weekdays from 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm.

Preventing 'fight to sew same seeds'

Wildflowers could be planted on some grassy verges in the village.

A variety of groups, including the Royal Borough and National Trust, are seeking to plant wildflowers on roadside locations in Cookham, it was revealed at a Full Council meeting on Tuesday, October 1.

The groups have asked the parish council to recommend which areas should be planted on.

During the meeting, councillors suggested the small green in Whyteladyes Lane, near the junction with the B4447, as a potential place for wildflowers.

Cllr Mark Howard said: “If the National Trust are planting wildflowers and the Royal Borough are planting wildflowers, why don’t we put them together in the same room and they can work together?

“They could all be fighting to sew the same seeds.”

Councillors agreed to come up with more potential sites at a future meeting.

Quiz for food for children's charity

A quiz raising money for Action for Children will take place later this month.

The quiz and supper will take place on October 19 in the Wesley Hall at Cookham Rise Methodist Church, in Lower Road.

Teams will be made up of six members.

Entry to the quiz costs £8 per person and will include a ploughman’s supper.

To book a place call 01628 522518.

Proceeds will go to Action for Children, helping to give youngsters a better start in life.

Register for men's brekkie

A men’s breakfast takes place at Holy Trinity Parish Centre on Saturday.

The breakfast will start at 8.30am and will be followed by a talk by Nick Peters.

He will give an update on a school being built in Kampala, Uganda.

The cost is £5. Email revdavidjoynes@ gmail.com to register.

Diary

TODAY (Thursday): Yoga class at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 10am-11.30am.

Friday: Charity fundraiser for Tommy’s at Cookham Library, High Road. 3pm-5pm.

Sunday: Compline at Holy Trinity Church, Church Gate. 6.30pm.

Vernon Brown Autumn Plant Sale at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 8.30am-3.30pm.

Monday: Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road. 1.45pm and 7.30pm.

Tuesday: Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road. 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

Wednesday: SMILE at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 9.45am-12pm.

WWG Badminton at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 7.30pm-9.30pm.