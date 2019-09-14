Man arrested on suspicion of murder after unexplained death in Cookham

A 45-year-old man from Marlow has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the unexplained death of a woman in Cookham.

The woman, who has been formally identified as 44-year-old Tracy Bailey, was found by police officers at an address in Station Road at about 8.35am on Tuesday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a Home Office post-mortem, it was found that the cause of death was a head injury.

A 45-year-old man from Marlow was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday. He is currently in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Bosley, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Detectives from our Major Crime Unit are carrying out an investigation into the circumstances of how this woman has died and I am appealing to anyone who has any information that could assist us to contact police.

“I would like to reassure members of the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident.

“People in the community are likely to notice an increased presence of officers in the area and I would ask anyone who has any concerns or information to speak to police.

“If you have any details which you think are relevant, please call the Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43190279788.”

Alternatively, you can make a report online or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.