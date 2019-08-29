Lord Young of Cookham resigns from government role

Former chief whip Lord Young of Cookham has resigned from his Government role in the House of Lords.

The news comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial decision to suspend - or prorogue - Parliament for five weeks in September and October as the Brexit deadline looms.

Lord Young has resigned from his role as a junior whip in the House of Lords. He will not be resigning as a member of the Conservative Party.

In his resignation letter, Lord Young said he is 'very unhappy at the timing and length' of the suspension, adding that 'it risks undermining the fundamental role of Parliament at a critical time in our history'.

He goes on to say that 'this reinforces the view that the Government may not have the confidence of the House for its Brexit policy.'

The letter also reads: "This is not primarily about Brexit; when I was re-appointed in July, I could accept the Government's preferred policy of leaving with a deal, while stepping up preparations for No Deal to improve its bargaining position.

"I was re-assured by the Prime Minister's statement during the leadership election that he was not attracted to the idea of using prorogation to facilitate a No Deal Brexit.

"I am not part of any Remainer plot, nor have I spoken to anyone about my decision to resign, which is purely a personal one.

"It has been a real pleasure and honour to be part of your team in the Lords over the past three years."

His letter can be read in full below: