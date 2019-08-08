Cookham community news: helpers wanted for dementia support

Helpers wanted for dementia support

A group supporting people with dementia and Alzheimer’s is appealing for new members.

Rendezvous takes place at Elizabeth House, in Station Hill, every Thursday from 3pm-5pm.

People with dementia can sit down and chat, knit, play games and more at the free session, while carers get an opportunity to relax as volunteers take on their duties for a couple of hours.

Nikki Johns runs the session with the help of other volunteers. She said: “It’s a social event, everyone has fun and has a laugh.

“But it’s also about the motor control skills and the reaction to games.

“Anything we do is better than nothing, that’s my mantra. It’s better than sitting at home in front of the television, or sitting alone.”

Rendezvous has been meeting for about 10 years, and was founded by Nikki’s friend Rose Coop.

Nikki’s mother Pat Cranshaw also used to volunteer at the meetings, before she got Alzheimers herself and started attending as a client.

Now both Rose and Pat have died, Nikki, a retired school teacher, took over running the group to keep their legacy alive.

At last week’s meeting, the group sat and knitted and did jigsaw puzzles, before colouring in plastic newts and fish to hang up at home.

The session ended with a sing-a-long to old favourites Edelweiss the Banana Boat Song.

Meanwhile, the carers got a breather in the next room, reading the newspaper and relaxing.

If you are interested in joining the group, or helping as a volunteer, call Nikki on 07749 610418 or email her on njohns786@gmail.com

Village store applies to sell alcohol from 6am-11pm

A supermarket in the village wants to alter its alcohol licence to allow it to sell alcohol for an extra hour.

Country Store Limited, in Station Road, has applied to the Royal Borough to vary the sale of alcohol from 7am to 11pm Monday to Sunday, to 6am to 11pm Monday to Sunday.

Applicant Daran Jones also wants to amend a series of other conditions on the licence.

This includes CCTV installed at the premises and maintained by senior management, staff being fully trained in health and safety procedures and the use of fire safety equipment, and a functioning intruder alarm system installed at the premises.

Other alterations include acceptable forms of ID including a PASS approved Proof of Age card.

The last day for representations is Friday, August 16.

Visit www3.rbwm.gov.uk/info/ 200140/licensing_and_regulation/140/current_licensing_applications/3 to view this and other applications in full.

Church calls for filled jam jars for Regatta

Holy Trinity Church is calling on people to help fill jam jars in preparation for Cookham Regatta next month.

The church in Church Gate is once more gearing up for its popular Jam Jar Tombola stall at the riverside event on Saturday, September 7.

Inexpensive treats such as seeds, hair clips, wrapped sweets and stationery are advised.

The church has asked people to leave the filled jars at the back of the church, where there will be some examples. They can also be left in the church office.

The Cookham Regatta is now less than a month away, with the traditional river races on the Thames raising money for this year’s main beneficiary Thames Hospice, as well as other national and international charities.

3km walk to appreciate the local wildlife

Enjoy the wildlife the village has to offer by taking part in a 3km walk with WildCookham, writes Gregory Denholm.

The free summer holiday walk will take place on Tuesday, August 13.

The walk will start at 10am at Lower Mount Farm. Those driving should meet at the car park near the top of Long Lane, opposite the slip road.

There is also a backup plan, in case the gates are closed, which is to meet at Winter Hill Common car park.

The walk is free but WildCookham have asked for donations, which will be used to run events throughout the year.

To sign up visit bit.ly/2KaYxVZ

Hymns and Pimms at church auction

A hymn night with a boozy twist will raise money for WaterAid, writes Gregory Denholm.

On Sunday, August 18, St John the Baptist Church in Church Road is hosting a hymns and Pimms night from 5pm.

The money will be raised by people bidding to get their favourite hymns performed at the event.

The top eight bids will be sung at the service alongside two random hymns from the lower bids.

Elizabeth House goes digital

Elizabeth House has now got a credit and debit card machine.

Customers will be able to make payments for theatre and concert events by card.

They will also be able to instantly receive their receipts on their e-mail address or on their mobile phone.

Diary

Thursday (TODAY): Yoga at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 10am-12.30pm.

Saturday: Men’s Breakfast at Holy Trinity Parish Centre. 8.30am. Costs £5. To join email revdavidjoynes@gmail.com.

Sunday: Diddy Disco Toddlers Group at Cookham Rise Methodist Church, Lower Road. 7am-8am.

Monday: Knit1Purl1 meeting at Holy Trinity Parish Centre, Church Gate. 2pm. Call Valerie Hamer on 01628290268 for details.

Tuesday: Cookham Arts Club annual exhibition starts at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 10am-6pm. Running until August 25.

What’s About walk with Brian Clews at Lower Mount Farm, Long Lane. 10am-noon.

Arts Club at Cookham Dean Village Hall, Church Road. 2pm.

Wednesday: Cookham Dean Village Club Meeting at Cookham Dean Village Hall, Church Road. 8pm.

Cookham Parish Council General Purposes Committee meeting at Cookham Library, High Road. 7.30pm.