Cookham community news (Aug ust 1)

Festival set to run for a second year

A music festival is returning to the village for its second year.

Formosa Fest will be held at Formosa Field, in Mill Lane, on Sunday, August 31.

Last year’s event saw a number of popular bands from the Cookham and Maidenhead area come along and rock out, and this year promises to be more of the same – but bigger.

Festival organiser Gerry Young said: “I enjoyed putting on the event last year and we had really good feedback, so decided that this could be a regular annual event.

“It is great that we can showcase established local bands and give a platform for some young talent too.

“We hope to provide a good mix of acoustic music, indie rock, new wave, rock/ pop and Motown/soul.

“It is a small festival which helps create a relaxed and intimate atmosphere, which people seem to enjoy.”

This time around the concert will kick off at 1pm, with a new ‘musical teens’ section showcasing young, emerging talent from the area.

From 3pm popular adult bands will begin their performances, with Riser, Formosa Frenzy, Emerald and Smoothhounds all on show.

Away from the music, festival-goers will be able to sit back and enjoy a pint of Rebellion beer, barista coffees and Pimms, and the fact that it will be small gig – limited to 500 people – will ensure it has a relaxed vibe.

Formosa Fest will raise funds for Thames Valley Adventure Playground and Cookham Scouts.

Tickets cost £17.50 for adults and £7.50 for children, and are available from bit.ly/2Y6GFnB

Charity pledges to raise £5.3k for school in Ethiopia

A charity based in the village that raises money for children in Ethiopia has set a target for the year ahead.

Partners for Change Ethiopia had a meeting at Bel and the Dragon in High Street on June 28, where the target of raising £5,290 for the Breakfast Club, which provides a meal for the most disadvantaged children at a school in Gende Tesfa, was set for the next school year.

A campaign that the charity has been running, the #woman2woman2019 programme, received praise at the meeting, and it was decided that it would be run again in 2019/20.

Last year, the campaign funded small business training for 100 mums in Gende Tesfa, meaning their children now no longer need to attend the school breakfast club.

This year the charity hopes to fund another 35 women, and property company MRP Group pledged to support 10 of them.

Fundraising efforts by junior ambassadors – like selling lemonade and collecting pennies – were also celebrated.

Conference venue wins gold standard

The Chartered Institute of Marketing’s Moor Hall has been recognised with a gold standard accreditation.

The conference and training centre was awarded with a ‘Venue Verdict Gold Standard Accreditation’.

There are only 59 venues across the UK to achieve the standard.

Claire Pearce, general manager of CIM Moor Hall, said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to all the team at Moor Hall, as without their hard work, effort and support in delivering impeccable levels of customer service, it wouldn’t have been possible to achieve this.

“This standard is really important in highlighting our ability on delivering exceptional levels of service time and time again in the local area, as well attracting other stakeholders far and wide.”

Plant and seed exchange to help reserve

WildCookham is hosting an event to help raise funds for a nature reserve in the village, writes Gregory Denholm.

The Plant and Seed Exchange will allow gardeners to look around the Harris Woodbridge Nature Reserve as well as exchange, buy or spread plant seeds and cuttings.

The group promises to sell cuttings at ‘very low prices’ to help raise money to spend on the reserve, which it is in the process of renovating.

There will be tea, coffee and cake available, and drivers should park at Chequers, a short walk away.

The exchange itself will take place in the reserve, off Dean Lane, between 11am and 2pm on Sunday, August 18.

Still time to ender Gravity Grand Prix

Entries are still open for one of the village’s biggest events – the Gravity Grand Prix.

Taking place on Sunday, September 1, the village’s wacky racers will ride their karts downhill through Cookham Dean as fast as they can.

Not many places remain, so those that want to enter a team in the race should emailinfo@gravitygrandprix.co.uk or call 07802 216241.

Diary

Dance workshop for seven to 12-year-olds, day one, at Holy Trinity School, School Lane. 9am-3pm. To sign up email Lucinda.lucas@ icloud.com

Sparky’s Drama at Cookham Dean Village Hall, Church Lane. 9.30am.

Tomorrow (Friday): Dance workshop for seven to12-year-olds, day two, at Holy Trinity School, School Lane. 9am-3pm.

Zumba at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 9.30am-10.30am.

Sunday: Diddy Disco Toddlers Group, Cookham Rise Methodist Church, Lower Road. 7am-8am.

Monday: Pilates at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 6.45pm-8.45pm.

Tuesday: Arts Club at Cookham Dean Village Hall, Church Road. 2pm.

Cookham Parish Council full council meeting at Cookham Library, High Road. 7.30pm.

Wednesday: These Mums Can, Cookham Rise Methodist Church, Lower Road. 10am-11am.

Yoga at Pinder Hall. 10am-12.30pm.