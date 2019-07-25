Cookham community news (July 25)

Funding brings old and young together

An ‘intergenerational’ project that sees nursery children spend time with the village’s elderly has won the backing of the parish council.

During a full council meeting on July 4, parish councillors unanimously agreed to contribute £250 to the Cookham Nursery School project.

The pilot scheme was run to great effect in May and June, and the money will help the nursery to fund more regular visits to Cookham Riverside care home.

Cllr Jane Perry said: “It seems to work well for both generations, the original research for this comes from Japan where they have been doing this for some time, most Japanese nursing homes have nursery schools attached.

“One woman who had barely spoken since she became a resident started talking after the first session with the children.”

The scheme saw six children visit the residents once a week for six weeks, singing old nursery rhymes, playing games and doing arts and crafts together.

Some of the activities have included playing with jack-in-the-boxes, creating paper puppets and making pasta necklaces.

The money will help pay for supervisors as one adult must be present for each child who attends.

Cookham Riverside will also contribute £250.

The scheme drew universal praise from the other councillors.

Cllr Martin Coker said: “Those memories that these people have are going to be lost if these kids don’t ask them the questions.”

Cllr Mike Barnes added that the council was currently ‘struggling’ to spend the money it already has.

Swan Uppers meet life-sized Stanley Spencer at pub

A life-sized cardboard cutout was at The Ferry pub last week to welcome the party of Swan Uppers.

The traditional ceremony passed through Cookham, and the group, including the Queen’s Swan Marker David Barber, stopped at the pub in Sutton Road for lunch.

Dr Shez Courtenay-Smith, trustee of the Stanley Spencer Gallery, in High Street, was at the pub with the cut-out of Spencer to promote the gallery’s acquisition of Swan Upping, a work by Spencer, for its winter exhibition.

The painting is being lent to the gallery by Tate Britain, and shows a group of swan uppers arriving at Cookham Bridge.

Evening talk at Stanley Spencer Gallery

A summer evening talk on Stanley Spencer will take place in Hedsor in August.

On Saturday, August 31 the gallery will host a talk at St Nicholas Church, in Hedsor Hill.

The talk will see gallery archivist Ann Danks discuss Stanley Spencer’s connection with the church.

Chrissy Rosenthal will then give a presentation on the early influences of Spencer’s art.

Those who attend will be able to enjoy a glass of wine while listening to the talks.

Tickets for the event, which starts at 7pm, cost £12, or £10 for Friends of the Gallery.

They are available for purchase from the gallery or call Maura Carr on 01628 530181.

Kids dance workshop for all abilities

A dance workshop for kids is being held in the village.

On Thursday, August 1 and Friday, August 2, the workshop will take place at Holy Trinity School from 9am to 3pm.

The class is for children aged seven to 12, with both beginner and advanced dancers welcome.

The two-day workshop will end with a performance for parents at 3pm on Friday.

It costs £25 per day. For tickets call Lucy Lucas on 07721506444 or email lucinda.lucas@icloud.com.

House with pool approved

A home is set to be built with a pool house, tennis court and barn.

The house will be built in Spring Lane following the demolition of the current buildings after an application was approved by the borough council.

The plans include the construction of a house, annexe, garage, pool house, tennis court and barn.

Landscaping will also occur as a result of the approval.

The application was approved by the Royal Borough on Friday, July 12.

The Cookham Arts Club will host its annual summer exhibition in August.

Starting on Tuesday, August 13, the free exhibit at Pinder Hall, Lower Road, will open to the public, ending on Sunday, August 25.

People will be able to view and purchase works by artists in the art club.

Diary

Friday: Zumba at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 9.30am-10.30am.

Dance lessons with Penny Bysshe at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 11am-noon.

A Day in Spencer’s Cookham for Friends of Spencer at the Stanley Spencer Gallery, High Street. 11am.

Saturday: Teak furniture sale at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 9am-6pm.

Sunday: Toddler’s Group Diddy Disco at Cookham Rise Methodist Church, Lower Road. 7am-8am.

Monday: Yoga at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 10am-11.30am.

Pilates at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 6.45pm-8.45pm.

Tuesday: Sparky’s Drama at Cookham Dean Village Hall, Church Road. 9.30am.

Rachel’s Zumba Fitness at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 9.30am-10.30am.

Wednesday: Elizabeth House AGM at Elizabeth House, Station Hill. 7pm.