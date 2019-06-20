Cookham community news (June 20)

Books discount for Advertiser readers

The village’s bookshop is holding an ‘Independent Bookshop Week’.

The Little Bookshop in High Street is celebrating independent book stores around the country this week with activities for children and a discount on books for Advertiser readers.

It has also offered the first 100 customers of the week a code for a £5 e-gift card, which can be spent in-store in the future.

The Little Bookshop Store manager Trisha Losel said: “It’s really about encouraging people to find that love of reading, which is not lost in Cookham, but it is in a lot of places.

“We are really well supported by the Cookham residents but also a little bit further afield – everyone who comes here says they want a book shop in Maidenhead.

“We are offering a discount for people to come and treat themselves or their kids to a book.

“We are more than happy for people to browse, they don’t have to feel under pressure to buy anything.”

Throughout the week, which runs between Saturday, June 15 and Saturday, June 22, the shop is giving out stickers and running a treasure hunt inspired by The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson.

Open since November 2018, Trisha says that business is thriving

because people are passionate about supporting independent businesses

She said: “People really do like that it’s independent, they want to support it, the saying is ‘use it or lose it’ and they are really aware of that.”

Present your copy of this week’s Advertiser in-store to qualify for

a 10 per cent discount on books.

Eleven weeks to build a super kart for Grand Prix

Entry is now officially open for one of the biggest events on the Cookham calendar – the Gravity Grand Prix.

Hosted by the Cherry Pickers of Cookham Dean (formerly known as the Kaffirs), the wacky races will take place on Sunday, September 1.

Would-be racers now have 11 weeks to build their unpowered vehicles to speed through the village.

Max Stevenson, chairman of the organising team, said: “We welcome all sorts of karts from streamlined racers to fun constructions.

“Most of the trophies are awarded for great kart design and entertainment value.

“The event is a couple of weeks earlier than usual this year and we don’t want participants to be caught out.

“Entries are popular and we would encourage everyone to move quickly.”

Each year the event raises about £15,000 for charity.

To enter email info@gravitygrandprix.co.uk

Elizabeth House trustee to retire

The former chairman of a day centre for the elderly is set to retire as a trustee.

Glenn Maybury, who has been a trustee of Elizabeth House since 2011 and served as chairman from 2014-17, is set to retire.

Stephanie Diggon, who has served as honorary secretary for the last five years, will also retire.

Both will be granted honorary lifetime membership.

Jenny Elton, a volunteer for the last 12 years, will take over as honorary secretary if elected at the AGM next month.

Anyone who wishes to apply to become a trustee can email a resume to current chairman Chris Harris at chris.harris10@btinter-net.com

Young athletes rising up the rankings

The junior members of the village’s running club are rising up the national rankings after strong performances this year.

Cookham Running Club’s 14-year-old Cara Terry is the fourth fastest in the UK for her age group in 1,500m, with a time of 4:39.55.

Zoe Allanson, 14, is currently ranked 6th in the UK under-17s high jump, getting up to 1.64metres.

Meanwhile, Claudia Kerry Roger’s 31.63metre discus throw puts her in the top five in the country for under-15’s.

Many other junior members of the village club, which trains at the Wycombe District track in Little Marlow and at the Alfred Major Recreational Ground in Cookham, have had a successful season and are rising up the UK rankings in various events.

Financial support for school leavers

School leavers who live in the parish can apply for financial support.

The Cookham Welfare Trust provides financial aid for under-25s who have been accepted for a university course or recognised apprenticeship scheme.

In the last two years, 30 17 and 18-year-olds have been granted £300 towards college and vocational studies.

To request an application form email office@cookhamparishcouncil.org.uk

Canada cricket team to visit

A Canadian cricket team is coming to the village as part of its British tour.

The Toronto Overseas Masters team, made up of Trinidadian ex-pats, will play at Cookham Dean Cricket Club on Monday, June 24 from 2pm.

The team will also play in Dulwich, Manchester and Newcastle.

TODAY (Thursday): Open Minds Teenagers Debating Group at Pizza Dreams, Station Road. 7pm. Email revdavidjoynes@gmail.com to register.



Cookham Book Club meeting at The Old Swan Uppers, The Pound. 8pm. To register email martin. glenorchy@btinternet.com

Sunday: Tennis and Croquet Charity Tournament at multiple venues in Cookham Dean. All day. To sign up visit bit.ly/2IRSbJh

Summer Butterfly and Wild Flower Walk at

Winter Hill. 10.30am-12.30pm. To join the waiting list visit bit.ly/2WzZtLp

Choral Evensong at Holy Trinity Church. 6.30pm.

Monday: Diddy Disco Toddlers Group at Cookham Rise Methodist Church, Lower Road. 7am-8am.

Tuesday: Cookham Parish Council Planning Meeting at Cookham Library, High Road. 7.30pm.

Wednesday: Noah’s Ark Pre-school stay and play at Cookham Dean Village Hall, Church Road. 10am-11.30am.