Cookham community news (June 13)

Council examines value of land held

A piece of land fronting the River Thames could be sold by the parish council in the future.

The parish council has received an offer from a neighbour to purchase Stonehouse Common, a piece of land at the end of Stonehouse Lane.

At a full council meeting on Tuesday, June 4, councillors agreed that while they would not look to sell right now, they would take a closer look at the site, and other small pieces of land owned by the council, and consider which are worth keeping.

Parish council chairman Cllr Ian Wernham said: “A slightly bigger question is in the long term, what do we want to do with this piece of land if we don’t want to sell it?”

With the common located between two other homes fronting the Thames, Cllr Mark Howard suggested the council consider getting planning permission on the site, which is 20 metres wide and 50 metres long, as that may increase the value of the land in a future sale.

Cllr Mandy Brar said that if the council built a boathouse on the site and rented it out, it could earn ‘£10,000-£11,000 a year’.

Considering the next step if the council were to sell the land, Cllr Bill Perry said: “We need to do this the right way around, the last thing we want to do is sell the land and have money sloshing about.”

During the meeting, the council agreed to review all of the land it owns and consider if any other spaces are worth selling to fund the purchase of land that would be of more benefit to the people of Cookham.

Before it sells any asset the council must have a firm idea of what the money earned will be spent on.

BBC radio producer speaks at networking event

A BBC radio producer spoke about her career and the future of radio at a media networking event.

Mohini Patel, who has worked in radio since 1988, is currently a producer and curator of Radio 4s The Listening Project.

On May 22 Mohini was interviewed by another radio producer, Mark Sewell, in front of a sell-out crowd of 45 people at the Cookham Media Hub at Bel and the Dragon in High Street.

Speaking after the event, Mohini said: “I think radio is having its golden generation at the moment with podcasts and so many kinds of radio content.

“There are so many ways you can listen and it's exciting to be working in radio at the moment.

“It’s brilliant to see so many people asking about radio.

“I’m really keen to encourage young people with ideas, its just an exciting time.”

To find out about future Media Hub events join the Facebook group at bit.ly/2wKtsRp

If you would like to speak at a future Media Hub email sarah_parfitt@mail.com

Garden open days to raise hospice money

A set of private gardens are set to open to the public to raise money for charity.

Three gardens in Alleyns Lane will be open for viewing for the first time to raise money for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service on Sunday, June 30.

Members of the public will be able to walk through the gardens and enjoy homemade tea and cakes from 1pm to 6pm.

The day will also feature a raffle to help raise funds, with Legoland tickets on offer as one of the prizes.

Entry to the event costs £7. Under 16s can go free, but must be accompanied by an adult.

Free parking will also be available for visitors who are driving.

Walk will take in wildflowers and butterflies

A wildflower and butterfly walk will take place around the

village next week.

On Sunday, June 23 a group of about 30 people will embark on a two-hour walk around Cookham and nearby areas.

Starting in Winter Hill at 10am, the group will observe the wildlife at ‘flagship ponds’ and visit the chalk grasslands on Winter Hill, which is home to wildflowers and butterflies.

The group will then walk across the flood plains outside the village, a different environment boasting more varieties of flora and fauna.

Walkers should bring water bottles and cameras and suitable footwear for the journey.

The event is currently fully subscribed, but to join the waiting list visit bit.ly/2WzZtLp

This year's fete will be really wild...

A school in the village is set to host its annual themed summer fair.

The Cookham Dean Primary School Summer Fair will take place on Saturday, June 29.

This years theme will be the wild west.

Last year’s circus theme saw every child given a red nose on entry and everyone got to take part in a circus workshop.

Theresa May was also present last year, taking part in the Beat the Goalie competition.

Thieves grab dumper truck and safe keys

A dumper truck has been stolen in the village.

The vehicle was taken from Spade Oak Reach some time between 4.30pm on Wednesday, June 5 and 7.20am on Thursday, June 6.

At the same time, the thieves also stole keys from a key safe in a cabin on the site.

Diary

TODAY (Thursday): SMILE at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 1.30pm-3pm.



Stepping Out dancers at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 3.45pm-5.30pm.

Aerobics at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 6.30pm-8pm.

Friday: Zumba at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 9.30am-10.30am.

Cookham Dance Club at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 6.30pm-9.30pm.

Saturday: Scout Village Fair and Dog Show at Cookham Moor. 11am-4pm.

Strictly Ballroom Dance at Pinder Hall. 7pm.

Sunday: Plant sale at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 8.30am-3.30pm.

Rejoice in the Lord at Holy Trinity Church. 6.30pm-7pm.

Tuesday: Cookham Parish Council flood committee meeting at Cookham Library and Parish Council. 7.30pm.

Wednesday: Noah’s Ark Pre-School stay and

play at Cookham Dean Village Hall, Church Road. Call 01628 485708 to register.

SMILE at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 9.30pm-noon