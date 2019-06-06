Cookham community news (June 6)

Bowled over with clubhouse design

A new clubhouse will be built at the village cricket club after borough councillors approved a planning application.

Plans to demolish Cookham Dean Cricket Club’s current clubhouse and build a new one in its place were approved unanimously by councillors at a Maidenhead Area Development Management Panel on Wednesday, May 29.

The new single storey building in Whyteladyes Lane will provide improved changing facilities for home, away, female and youth players, as well as a kitchen, disabled toilet and bar.

Cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Cookham), who was on the panel as a reserve member, said: “This is a well-used and much-loved facility, there are some major problems with the current building and its ability to have facilities for young players, female players and the facilities they need in terms of changing rooms.

“In a way, I am quite surprised that they haven’t applied for something larger.

“I would have been happy to see something more so the facility could accommodate for larger numbers of people in what is a growing facility with an increasing membership.”

According to the plans, the new clubhouse will be built on the footprint of the current site.

Although the building will be raised 15cm off the ground, the access points will be on level ground, ensuring easy access for the elderly, disabled people and people with pushchairs.

The main studio room will be used for fitness and mobility classes, and wet and dry storage rooms will be used to hold fitness equipment and yoga mats.

Actor, playwright... and now author Richard James

An actor and playwright based in the village is launching his new book this week.

Richard James can now add ‘author’ to his CV after his first novel was officially released on Tuesday.

The Head in the Ice is the first book in his Bowman Of The Yard series, following the investigations of Inspector George Bowman in Victorian London.

The book will have an official launch event at The Little Bookshop in High Street on Saturday at 2pm.

While this is his first novel, he has written nearly 30 plays, all of which have been published by Lazy Bee Scripts.

Among his work as an actor, he performed in the Olivier-nominated Gangsta Granny, a stage version of David Walliams’ popular series of children’s books.

The second book in the series, The Devil at the Dock, will be on sale from Tuesday, July 2.

The Head in the Ice is available online to order in paperback or e-book from www.bowmanoftheyard.co.uk/the-head-in-the-ice

School loos to be converted into library

A primary school is set to build a new library in a disused toilet block.

On Wednesday, May 29 borough councillors approved the school’s application to demolish a detached toilet block and storage area and replace it with a small library and classroom at a Maidenhead Area Development Management Panel.

The new space will have a footprint of 40sqm, and will include a wide decking ramp for wheelchair access.

It will also have full height windows and bi-fold doors to allow natural light into the building.

The application had the backing of Cookham Parish Council, and Cllr Bill Perry spoke in support of the plans.

Overnight bag stolen from car at golf club

The victim of a car break-in has called on any witnesses to come forward.

On Thursday, May 30 the window of Suzanne Walker’s Peugeot 207 was smashed while it was parked at Winter Hill Golf Club, in Grange Lane, and an overnight bag was stolen.

The bag, which was in the footwell of the front passenger seat, contained a wallet, cash and

make-up.

Ms Walker, who works part-time at the golf club, parked her car at midday. When she returned to her vehicle at 4pm it had been broken into.

According to police, the investigation has been ‘filed pending further information coming to light’.

Anyone with any information should call 101 and quote reference 43190162541.

Artist and his housemaid get novel treatment

An author will give a talk on Stanley Spencer this month.

Nicola Upson will speak at the Stanley Spencer Gallery in High Street on Wednesday, June 26.

She will be speaking about her novel Stanley and Elsie, a fictional story based on the relationship between Spencer and his housemaid Elsie Munday.

Upson is the author of the Josephine Tey detective stories.

Tickets are available for £10 at the gallery or call 0162850181.

Men's fry up and catch up

A men’s breakfast and discussion group will meet in the village this week.

On Saturday the group will meet at 8.30am for about an hour-and-a-half, enjoying good food and each other’s company.

It costs £5 to join in. Email revdavidjoynes@gmail.com to

register.