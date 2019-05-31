Cookham community news (May30)

Raising awareness of painful problem

A former nursery nurse who suffers from constant pain is trying to raise awareness of a common disorder ‘no one has heard of’.

In 2015, Sarah Morris, who enjoyed running and worked full time, woke up one morning to find she could not move her legs.

She was suffering from functional neurological disorder (FND), a condition not acknowledged or understood by some medical professionals.

She said: “It’s just the most bizarre thing because you go from being a fully functioning person to asking someone to help you shower. With this condition, you can have a good day and the next day you can’t get out of bed, that’s been one of the frustrating things that really affects me mentally.”

Now aged 54, Sarah, who lives in High Road, is able to walk with a stick, but says she is ‘overtaken by 80-year-olds’ and often needs to use a wheelchair.

Her symptoms include mobility issues, weakness and fatigue, chronic pain, sensory issues and sleep disturbances, which she dubs ‘painsomnia’.

Sarah has started getting involved with the charity FND Hope, which organises meet-ups for sufferers.

According to the charity, FND is the second most common reason patients visit neurologists, after migraines.

Sarah said: “We have FND Facebook groups where three or four people join every day.

“These people thought they were the only people in the world with these symptoms, but there are hundreds of thousands.”

Visit fndhope.org

Siblings nearly triple last year's total raising £812

Almost £1,000 has been raised for charity by children collecting pennies.

During Lent, Ava, aged 11, and her brother eight-year-old Arthur Knight persuaded their friends at Holy Trinity School to help them collect pennies for charity Partners for Change: Ethiopia (PFC Ethiopia), which funds a breakfast club at a school there.

Running their campaign for the third consecutive year, they have managed to raise £812.17, more than double last year’s total of £300.

This year’s bumper figure was in part thanks to many businesses around Cookham and nearby areas supporting the siblings.

Shops, restaurants, cafes and even Cookham Railway Station aided the campaign by hosting collection buckets.

After Lent, some of PFC Ethiopia’s junior ambassadors held collections at last week’s Let’s Rock the Moor festival to try and raise the total ahead of the final count, while others raised £115 for the campaign by selling their old toys.

Guided walk on history and wildlife

A guided ramble will show walkers what history lies beneath the village.

The National Trust is hosting an archaeology and wildflower walk in Cock Marsh on Sunday, June 2 from 11am to 1.30pm.

A ranger from the National Trust will take a group through the grasslands and floodplain meadows, pointing out wildflowers and butterflies.

The group will also get the chance to see Bronze Age burial mounds, Saxon hedgerow and learn about the history of the landscape.

Tickets cost £8 for adults and £4 for children.

To book a place visit bit.ly/2WZ9ZIa or call 03442 491895.

Family pirate picnic in aid of pre-school

A pirate picnic is set to raise funds for a nursery school.

Noah’s Ark Pre-school will host a day of activities at Cookham Dean Village Hall, Church Road on Sunday, June 9 from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

The event will give children the chance to do crafts and play games in the morning, then watch a pirate entertainer perform.

It will be rounded off by a family picnic on the common.

Those in attendance should bring their own picnic and blanket for the occasion.

Tickets cost £10 per family and are available for reservation online. Visit www.noahsarkschool.co.uk/event-info/pirate-picnic/form or email clairemurrill@gmail.com to save a spot.

Celebrating world cup with junior festival

A junior cricket tournament is being held in the village to celebrate the start of the Cricket World Cup.

The Junior World Cup Cricket Festival is being held at Cookham Dean Cricket Club in Whyteladyes Lane on Sunday from 1pm to 6pm.

Teams of under-8s and under-10s will represent the different nations taking part in the world cup.

A barbecue and other entertainment will also be on offer to ensure it’s a fun day for all.

Hosting fair and dog show

A village fair and dog show is set to be hosted by the scouts.

The fair will take place on Saturday, June 15 on Cookham Moor from 11am to 4pm.

Activities will include tractor rides, live entertainment and a barbecue.

To book a stall call Shannon Phillis on 07786 276626.

Diary



Friday: Zumba at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 9.30am-10.30am.

Saturday: Plant sale at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 8am-4pm.

Sunday: Archaeology and Wildflower Walk with a National Trust ranger at Cock Marsh. 11am-1.30pm. To book £8 tickets visit bit.ly/2WZ9ZIa

Choral Eucharist at Holy Trinity Church, Church Gate. 6.30pm-7.10pm.

Tuesday: Cookham Parish Council Full Council meeting at Cookham Library and Parish Council, High Road. 7.30pm.

Wednesday: Noah’s Ark Pre-school Stay and Play at Cookham Dean Village Hall, Church Road. 10am-11.30am.

Sri Lankan Pop-Up Restaurant from Premas Kitchen at The Old Butchers Wine Cellar, High Street. 7.30pm-11pm. To book visit www.

premas-kitchen.com/ events-1/pop-up-restaurant-cookham-10