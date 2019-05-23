Cookham community news (May23)

Pupils and elderly helping each other

Nursery school students have been forming close relationships with elderly members of a day care centre through singing and playing together.

Youngsters from Cookham Montessori School have been visiting the members of Elizabeth House, in Station Road, once a week.

Inspired by the Channel 4 programme ‘Old People’s Home for Four Year Olds’, the nursery children have each been buddied up with a member, who they spend time with each week.

Virginia Roden, Cookham Montessori principal, said: “The children really look forward to it, they get to spend one-to-one time with adults who are interested in helping them with the projects that they are doing.

“It helps them become more articulate and helps their confidence.

“The impact is that they really build trust and friendship.”

The youngsters have been visiting Elizabeth House on Mondays or Tuesdays since January.

While they are together, the children and adults sing nursery rhymes, old and new, before playing games and doing activities in their pairs.

The activities include doing jigsaws together, building things from Lego and playing snakes and ladders.

Ms Roden feels that the elderly people benefit just as much from the experience as the children do.

She said: “The vibrancy of the children helps to bring out some energy in the elderly people, it helps them to feel wanted and useful because they are helping the children with their activities.

“It helps reduce depression and loneliness and I can see that in the sessions, it happens both ways.”

Tennis and croquet events to raise funds for charity

Charity tennis and croquet tournaments are set to take place this summer.

Fans of summer games can enjoy friendly and fun competition at the events on Sunday, June 23 in Cookham Dean.

Competitors can choose to compete in either tennis or croquet tournaments, which both take place throughout the duration of the day.

Both games will see competitors take part in mixed doubles teams. People can enter in teams or as individuals and will then be put into pairs by the organisers.

The tournament will be raising funds for charities based in the area. Four charities – The Brett Foundation, Maidenhead Foodbank, Sportsable and the Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service – will be supported.

The finals for both events will take place at Dyars, in Church Road. Tennis players will be informed which courts they will be playing on closer to the time.

Early bird tickets for both events are available for £18 from ti.to/Cookham/Charity-Tournament

Listening to the songbirds with experts

Die-hard nature enthusiasts can put their commitment to the test at an early morning bird call event.

The most passionate members of the ecology group WildCookham are set to meet at 4.30am on Sunday morning to listen to the chorus of songbirds.

The group will be joined by Cookham-based wildlife expert Andrew Padmore, who will identify the songs by the different birds.

The event will take place at Quarry Wood, where Quarry Wood Road meets Grubwood Lane.

The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to leave a donation of about £3.

To sign up for the event visit bit.ly/2VFlkLW

Photography contest winners announced

The winners of a village-wide photography competition were announced at a ceremony on Friday.

At a reception at the Odney Club the winners of the adult, junior and smartphone categories were announced as Sarah Luton, William Garrett and Gill Harper.

A fourth ‘judges’ prize’ was awarded to Susan Lee-Tanner for the best animal photo.

William got to take a Canon camera home with him, Sarah won £100 and both Gill and Susan were awarded £50.

More than 1,600 votes were cast by members of the public who had gone to see the photo exhibition.

A selection of 12 photos will also make it into a 2020 WildCookham and Cookham Festival calendar, which will be released later this summer.

Twinning group plans to watch French musical

The Cookham Twinning group will go on a trip to see a musical based on an acclaimed French film.

On Wednesday, June 12 the group will go to the Wycombe Swan to see an on-stage version of Amelie.

Cookham Twinning arranges exchange trips with St Benoit in France, Cookham’s twin village.

To join the theatre trip, or find out more about a France trip coming up in October, email keith_le_page@hotmail.com.

Monthly church prayer walk

A church’s monthly prayer walk will take place this weekend.

The St John the Baptist Church prayer walk lasts about an hour, and will set off from The Jolly Farmer, in Church Road on Saturday, May 25.

Church regulars and newcomers can meet at 7.50am and set off at 8am.

Diary

TODAY (Thursday): Flexercise at Cookham Dean Village Hall, Church Road. 2pm.

Friday: Zumba at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 9.30am-10.30am.

Stepping Out Dancing at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 3.30pm-6.15pm.

Saturday: Azure Theatre School at Pinder Hall, >kern<Lower Road. 9am-12.45pm.>kern<

Sunday: Dawn Chorus Walk, Quarry Wood Road. 4.30am. Register at www.meetup.com/

WildCookham/

Vernon Brown Spring 2019 Plant Sale at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 8.30am-3.30pm.

Tuesday: Sweaty Mama at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 10.45pm-11.45pm.

Arts Club at Cookham Dean Village Hall, Church Road. 2pm-5pm.

Ellington Chapter of Improvement at Cookham Dean Village Hall, Church Road. 8pm

Wednesday: SMILE at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 1.30pm

The Roses of Mottisfont Abbey Gardens talk by Thomas Stone at Cookham Dean Village Hall. 7.30pm. Tickets £5.