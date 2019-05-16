Cookham Community News (May 16)

Let's Rock the Moor road closures

Road closures are set to affect the village this weekend as a result of Let’s Rock the Moor.

On Saturday, May 18 from 9pm to 11.30pm The Pound will be closed between the junctions with Maidenhead Road and School Lane.

There will also be no exit from the National Trust car park in The Pound during that period of time.

The council has suggested a diversion route heading south along Maidenhead Road, along Cookham Road and then back up towards Cookham along Ray Mead Road and Sutton Road.

There are no other planned traffic restrictions for that day.

The 11th iteration of Let’s Rock the Moor will take place on Marsh Meadow, behind the National Trust car park, from 11am to 10.30pm.

The 80’s rock festival will see a whole host of favourites take centre stage, including Erasure’s Andy Bell, Marc Almond and Jason Donovan.

Other acts will include Go West, Shalamar, Nic Kershaw and Limahl.

All profits from the festival are donated to charity, with about £250,000 raised by the concert over the last 10 years.

A lot of this money is given straight back to the Cookham community, with organisations like Cookham Dean Cricket Club, Cookham Rise School and Holy Trinity Church receiving grants from last year’s event.

The family festival will have a whole section just for kids, with plenty to keep them entertained like circus workshops and face painting while the adults rock out.

Tickets are still available for the concert from £42. To book visit letsrockthemoor.com/tickets

BBC radio presenter to attend networking event

A BBC radio presenter is to feature as the special guest at an upcoming media networking event.



Mohini Patel, who has worked for the BBC Radio Documentary Unit for the past 15 years, will join the Media Hub at Bel and the Dragon in High Street on Wednesday, May 22 at 8pm.

Mohini, who has been a journalist for more than 30 years, began her career as a local reporter before freelancing for The Guardian and Time Out.

She launched her radio career in 1988 with a documentary about Asian millionaires and has made programmes for Radio 3, 4 and the World Service since.

She will be joined by former BBC executive Andrew Sewell, who is now an independent filmmaker and producer/director.

On the night, Andrew will interview Mohini in front of the audience, asking about her life and career in the media industry.

There will be opportunities to mingle at the end of the evening.

To get tickets for the Media Hub email sarah_parfitt@

mail.com.

Wild photos winners to be announced

The winners of a photography competition will be decided tomorrow (Friday).

Winners from the three categories at the Wild About Cookham photography exhibition – adult, junior and smartphone – will be announced at the Odney Club at 6pm.

Over the past two weeks, the public have been voting for their favourites. All the photos have been taken in the Cookham area.

The victor in the adult category will receive £100, the smartphone winner will get £50 and the junior winner will receive a Canon Powershot camera.

As well as the three winners, the top 12 photos will feature in a Cookham Festival 2020 calendar.

Choir to perform Vivaldi and Handel

The Cookham festival is set to come to a close this weekend.

The two-week long festival has seen art and culture take over the village, and on Sunday two headline events will ensure it ends on the right note.

At 2.30pm the Strictly Cookham Festival Tea Dance, taking place at the Odney Club in Odney Lane, will give festival-goers the chance to get their boogie on and enjoy afternoon tea with friends.

Then at 8pm the festivities will come to a close with a gala concert put on by the Cookham Cantorum Choir.

Music by Vivaldi and Handel will be performed by the choir and orchestra under the directorship of Oliver Gooch.

To book tickets for either event visit bit.ly/2HfU0jv

Head gardener to give talk on abbey's gardens

An experienced head gardener is set to give a talk in the village this month.

On Wednesday, May 29 the Cookham and Cookham Dean Horticultural Society will host Thomas Stone as he gives a talk titled The Roses at Mottisfont Abbey Gardens at Cookham Dean Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Mr Stone began his career at Mottisfont Abbey before going on to become the head gardener at private estates in Sussex and Hampshire.

Tickets for the event cost £5 on the door.

Entry is free for members.

Comedy Club at Pinder Hall

A comedy night will take place in the village this evening (Thursday).

Pinder Hall, in Lower Road, will play host to Peter Wilson’s Comedy Club tonight at 8pm.

To book £15 tickets visit ticketsource.co.uk/

cookham-festival

Diary

TODAY (Thursday): Comedy Club at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 8pm.Tickets cost £15 from bit.ly/2J8QdFU

Tomorrow (Friday): BilinguaSing class for babies, toddlers and grown-ups at Cookham Rise Methodist Church, Lower Road. 10.30am. Tickets cost £5 from bit.ly/2J8QdFU

Apollo Big Band at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 8pm. Tickets cost £12 from bit.ly/2J8QdFU

Wild About Cookham Photography Competition awards at The Odney Club, Odney Lane. 6pm.

Saturday: Let’s Rock the Moor at Marsh Meadow. 11am-10.30pm. Visit letsrockthemoor.com for tickets.

Sunday: Festival Eucharist at St John the Baptist Church, Church Road. 9.15am.

Gala Concert Cantorum Choir at Holy Trinity Church, Church Gate. 8pm. Tickets cost £15 from bit.ly/2J8QdFU

Monday: Rachel’s Zumba Fitness at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 9.30-10.30am.

Tuesday: SMILE at Pinder Hall. 9.30am.