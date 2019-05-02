Cookham Community News (May 2)

Wild bunch identify birds and birdsong

A group of wildlife enthusiasts spotted a variety of creatures while on the first of a series of walks set to take place throughout the summer.

About a dozen members of the WildCookham ecology group met up on Wednesday, April 24, near The Crown pub in The Moor, and set off on a two-hour walk around the outskirts of the village.

Led by the Cookham-based wildlife expert Brian Clews, the group were immediately met with a variety of wild sights almost before they had got started.

Brian said: “Serenaded by a trumpeting song thrush and the more

piccolo utterings of a blackcap, we set off towards The Crown, checking the path-side vegetation for anything that moved.

“Keen eyes soon had us looking at several seven-spot ladybirds before finding a pair of the notorious harlequin ladybird.”

As the group carried on, they spotted a wide rang of wildlife from ducks to dock beetles.

Brian said: “Great-crested grebes could be seen building up their nearby nest and a jinking swallow passed overhead.

“At the weir, a pair of grey wagtails were acrobatically catching ‘Aprilflies’ in mid-air to take off to their hidden nest, doubtless full of chicks.

“Everyone seemed to have had their own little highlight of the stroll.”

WildCookham regularly meets up around the area, whether it is to stroll through bluebell woodland or work on restoring the nature reserve in Dean Lane.

Brian expects to run more ‘What’s About’ walks through the summer.

Visit www.meetup.com/WildCookham/ to find out more.

Rock, sculpture and comedy to feature at Cookham Festival

The Cookham Festival will get under way this week, with the village set to enjoy two weeks of arts and culture.

The 2019 festival officially starts on Saturday, May 4

It will start with a sculpture garden opening at the Odney Club, in Odney Lane, and the Wild About Cookham photography exhibition, both launching on Saturday and remaining open until the festival ends on Sunday, May 19.

About 40 different events are set to take place, ranging from comedy shows and dance classes to talks by television personality Timmy Mallett and sporting legend Will Greenwood.

Let’s Rock the Moor, a rock festival expected to boast crowds of 10,000 people, will then take place on Marsh Meadow on Saturday, May 18.

The festival will draw to a close the next day with a gala concert by the Cookham Cantorum Choir, performing at Holy Trinity Church.

Tickets for all the events are available from bit.ly/2J8QdFU.

Inspirational book author to sign book copies

A modern-day shaman, mystic and healer is coming to Cookham to sign copies of her book.

Louise Carron Harris, author of Awakening of the Western Woman, will be at The Little Bookshop in High Street at 2pm on Saturday, May 4.

Carron Harris is a self-described ‘medicine woman’ who also works in teaching and radio presenting in the Marlow area.

The book focuses on a central character, Lou, and her journey to an awakening of the soul.

It also looks at the doubt she faces, and if a spiritual woman can have a ‘divine union’ with a scientific man.

Copies of the book will be on sale at The Little Bookshop.

'Pick up your poo' message to dog walkers

People failing to clear up after their dogs was evidenced at a littler pick where more than two dozen dog poos were picked up and disposed of by a brave team of litter pickers.

A small group of five volunteers got together on Saturday, April 20 to pick up rubbish in Alfred Major Recreation Ground, in Hillcrest Avenue, as part of Cookham Parish Council’s Keep Cookham Tidy campaign.

As well as filling two black sacks with rubbish, including takeaway boxes, food wrappers and metal nitrous oxide canisters, the litter pickers also stumbled upon more than 25 instances of dog defecation in the park, including one on the basketball court.

All were scooped up to be disposed of properly.

Volunteers needed for Let's Rock the Moor

Child Bereavement UK is seeking volunteers for Let’s Rock The Moor.

The charity is looking for people to help out at the festival on Marsh Meadow on Saturday, May 18.

Volunteers will assist with selling wristbands and raffle tickets.

All volunteers will have free entry to the event in exchange for their help.

If you would like to volunteer email valerie.kalna@childbereavementuk.org or call 01494 568 932.

Croissants and a catch-up

A men’s breakfast and discussion group will meet next weekend.

The group will meet on Saturday, May 11 at 8.30am at Holy Trinity Parish Centre in Church Gate.

Tickets for the event cost £5. To join in email revdavidjoynes@ gmail.com.

Diary

Today (Thursday): Parish council elections. Polling stations at Holy Trinity Parish Centre, Church Gate (Cookham ward); Pinder Hall, Lower Road (Cookham Rise ward); and Cookham Dean Village Hall, Church Road (Cookham Dean ward). 7am-10pm.

Tomorrow (Friday): Cookham Dance Club at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 6.30pm-9.30pm.

Saturday: Live@ Country Blues Concert featuring Barry Newman and Tom Leary at Holy Trinity Church, Church Gate. 7pm-11pm. For tickets visit bit.ly/2Vxw7fn

Sunday: Plant Sale at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 8am-4pm.

Monday: Reading Cattle Market to Christchurch Cathedral talk by Richard Simmonds at WI Hall, Church Road. For £7.50 tickets call Marion Elly on 01628 482637.

Monday: Rachel’s Zumba Fitness at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 9.30am-10.30am.

Tuesday: SMILE at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 9.30am-noon.

WWG Badminton at Pinder Hall. 7.30pm.