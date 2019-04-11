Cookham community news (April 11)

Collecting pennies for breakfast club

Ava and Arthur Knight, pupils at Holy Trinity School, are running their Pennies for Change fundraiser for the third time, raising money for Partners for Change (PFC) Ethiopia.

With the help of their friends and fellow junior ambassadors, Ava, 11 and brother Arthur, eight, raised more than £300 last year, which went to the Breakfast Club at an Ethiopian school, providing the poorest children with a meal.

Proud mum Faye Knight said: “It’s been successful every year and all the children get behind it because they have their own Breakfast Club – it makes sense to them. Sometimes when you are doing charity work the adults get involved a bit more, but this one lets the kids get stuck in.”

Ava said: “We are doing Pennies for Change again because the breakfast club is running out of money and it helps the children get at least one good meal a day.”

Arthur added: “Our friends like doing it because everyone can take part, it is easy to do and every penny really counts.”

This year, as well as getting their school involved, businesses in the village are also collecting change to boost the appeal.

Costa Coffee in Lower Road and Devine Flowers and The Little Bookshop, both in Cookham High Street, are collecting pennies.

The pair will collect and add up all the money they have raised on Friday, April 26.

To get involved please email sarah_parfitt@ mail.com

Sign up and sail up to the Regatta

The village’s famous regatta is back and looking for participants.

Entries are officially open for the Cookham Regatta, which will take place at Marsh Meadow on Saturday, September 7 from 10am to 5pm.

The events include the Cookham Challenge, which involves dragon boat and canoe cat races, and the Club Challenge, which features dragon boats, canoe cats, volleyball, tug of war and the funny walk.

A family event, there will be plenty of land-based entertainment including a dog show, children’s rides, classic cars and more.

To request an entry form call 01753 868449 or email entry@cookhamregatta.org.uk

New members invited to join book club

A book club is set to discuss a new title this month.

Members of Cookham Book Club will meet at The Old Swan Uppers in The Pound on Thursday, April 18 to talk about Perfume: The Story of a Murderer by Patrick Suskind.

The novel is a tale of twisted murders in 18th century Paris.

The group meet once a month at 8pm to discuss a different title. Those looking to attend for the first time should email martin.glenorchy@btinternet.com

How to build a new business workshop

A networking-based community workshop helping people build their businesses is set to take place in Cookham Dean.

On Thursday, May 9, Karma Sanctum on The Green will host a community workshop put on by Exceptional Beginnings.

Running from 10am to 2pm, the workshop will involve sessions on the benefits of coaching, goal setting and more.

There will also be a number of guest speakers on the day, including Suzie Walker, founder of protein bar company The Primal Pantry, and DeeDee Burton, who will speak about DASH charity, which works with victims of domestic abuse.

Tickets for the workshop cost £25 each and can be purchased online from bit.ly/2UnxQEc

Easter Egg hunt starting at church

An Easter egg hunt will take place next week.

Starting at Cookham Rise Methodist Church in Lower Road on Tuesday, April 16 at 11am, the family event will see children search the area for chocolate eggs.

The event costs £1.50 per child.

Diary

Today (Thursday): SMILE at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 1.30pm-3pm.

Tomorrow (Friday): Cookham Aerobics at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 6.30pm-8pm.

Saturday: Men’s Breakfast and Discussion Group at Holy Trinity Church, Church Gate. 8.30am. Email revdavidjoynes@gmail.com to register.

Sunday: Plant Sale at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 8am-4pm.

Guided Walk around Stanley Spencer’s Cookham. To book and find out start location email groups@ stanleyspencer.org.uk

Compline for Palm Sunday at Holy Trinity Church, Church Gate. 6.30pm-6.55pm.

Tuesday: The Real Easter Egg Hunt at Cookham Rise Methodist Church, Lower Road. Call 01628 532279 to register.

Bluebell Walk, Church Lane. 10.30am-12.30pm. To join waiting list visit www.meetup.com/WildCookham/

Badminton at Pinder Hall, Lower Road, 8pm.