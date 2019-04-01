Cookham Community News (March 28)

Easter concert set for 'much variety'

Music fans are set for a treat as musicians from Cookham and the nearby area perform an Easter charity concert.

The Cookham Village Easter concert will take place at Holy Trinity Church on Thursday, April 4, from 5.30pm, with all profits going to Flutemaker Ministries, a charity helping children in Nicaragua.

Acts from around the village and child performers from Cookham Rise and Holy Trinity Schools will provide entertainment on the night.

Renee Harris, who is organising the concert alongside Juliet Epps, said: “We have been doing music together for five years and we thought we wanted to do something that involved the community, and we especially wanted to do something for charity.

“The great thing about Cookham is the community is so supportive, there’s an endless amount of people that want to help.

“It’s great to do something local and there’s so much variety. It’s going to be a great night.”

The entertainment will include a duet by organiser Juliet and her husband Stuart, a performance by Tina Oldham and Emerald, as well as two different school choirs.

There will be about 70 children performing on the night.

There will also be plenty to eat and drink, with the butcher Cowdery’s of Cookham providing sausages and a cash bar being run by Old Butcher's Wine Cellar. There will also be a kids picnic dinner for the youngsters.

Adult tickets are on sale for £10 from Old Butcher’s Wine Cellar in High Street and The Stationery Depot in Station Road. Child tickets are free.

Donations to help children in Ethiopia

More than half a tonne of clothes, toys and shoes were donated to charity by school children and people across the village, raising more than £200 for charity.

Junior ambassadors for the charity Partners for Change Ethiopia helped organise the Spring Clean For Change event, which saw people drop off old clothes and shoes outside Holy Trinity School on Wednesday, March 13.

In total 523kg-worth of goods were donated, which was then sold for a total of £209.

The money will be used for the Gende Tesfa Breakfast Club in Ethiopia and will mean that two disadvantaged school children will now receive breakfast for a year.

Guided walks inspired by Stanley Spencer

Guided walks inspired by Stanley Spencer will take place around the village next month.

Taking place on Sunday, April 14 at 11am, the tour will stop off at places the artist lived and where he would set up his easel.

Walkers will learn about Spencer’s family and the places that he went to for inspiration.

To purchase £10 tickets and find out where the walk starts email Adele Weiner on groups@stanleyspencer.org.uk

Police and crime commissioner at parish meeting

The 123rd Annual Parish meeting for Cookham saw the area's Police and Crime Commissioner answer questions from residents and parish councillors.

The event, held at Cookham library on Tuesday evening, was opened by Cllr Ian Wernham, parish council chairman, who thanked the councillors for their hard work over the last year, and for welcoming him as their new chair.

The main speaker at the event was Thames Valley Police's Police and Crime Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld, who gave a short presentation on the current state of policing in the region, before taking questions from the public and councillors.

He answered questions about travellers who set up unauthorised settlements in the borough and said he hoped parliament would give police more power to move them on and prevent them from returning.

He also discussed online crimes and stated that drug offences needed to be treated like ‘drink driving and paedophilia’ if crime was to be reduced.

Diary

Tuesday: Rachel's Zumba Fitness at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 9.30am-10.30am.

Wednesday: Dean Rise WI Georgian Cookery talk with Catherine Sampson at Cookham Dean WI Hall, Church Road. 9.45am.