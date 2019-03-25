Cookham Community News (March 21)

New exhibition at the Spencer Gallery

A new exhibition at the Stanley Spencer Gallery will mark the 60th anniversary of the artist’s death – and for the first time it will showcase paintings from other artists.

Counterpoint – Stanley Spencer and his Contemporaries will feature 20 works from Stanley Spencer and 19 from artists working at the same time, including David Bomberg, Henri Gaudier-Brzeska and Mark Gertler.

The 19 works have been loaned from the Ingram Collection and also includes pieces by less well-known figures such as Glyn Philpot and Dod Proctor.

The exhibition seeks to offer new perspectives on Spencer’s work and how it fits into the canon of Modern British art at the beginning of the 20th century.

Show curator Amanda Bradley said: “Early twentieth century Britain saw the coming of age of a singular group of artists. Some shared the background of their arts training at the Slade School of Art.

“Others were less directly connected to each other, but through the lens of their collective talents we experience seismic historic events (two world wars), and vast social and economic change.

“Each of the artists represented here experienced and portrayed this shared history with a particular vision and expression. “The exhibition’s title – Counterpoint – reflects the complementary and diverse artistic talents across the works on show.”

There will be seven themes of the exhibition including: The Slade, The Great War, Religion, Landscape, The Artist’s Muse, The Long Weekend and World War II.

Amanda added: “Because of the singularity of his vision, and because he was never part of a school or movement, Spencer is seen by some as standing apart, so it is a great pleasure to be showing his works alongside his contemporaries.”

The exhibition will begin at the gallery in High Street, Cookham from March 28 until November 3.

PCC chief at annual parish council meeting

The 123rd annual parish meeting for Cookham Parish Council will be held on Tuesday, March 26.

At the meeting the chairman will introduce the annual report and minutes will be approved from the 122nd meeting.

There will also be a presentation by Anthony Stansfeld – the Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley.

The meeting will take place in the community room of Cookham Library in High Road at 7.30pm.

Light refreshments will be served at the end of the meeting.

Visit www.cookhamparishcouncil.org.uk for more information.

Information on cancer screening

A health information evening will talk about the importance of cancer screening at Cookham Medical Centre.

The event will take place at the medical centre in Lower Road and will include two guest speakers.

Dr Azmy Birdi of Cookham Medical Centre and Dr Cathie Hutchings of Rosemead Surgery will speak at the event.

There will also be a question and answer session.

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 27 and will run from 7.30-8.30pm.

There is no need to book in advance.

Quiz night to support nursery

A quiz night in aid of Cookham Nursery School will be held on Thursday, March 28

The night will include a fish and chip supper and there will be a raffle and prize for the winning team.

The event will take place at Cookham Dean Cricket Club in Whyteladyes Lane, from 7.30pm.

Email jennylouiseknight@yahoocom to purchase tickets.