Bomb disposal police sent to Cookham after suspected 'unexploded tank round' found in woods

Bomb disposal police have been dispatched to Cookham after a suspected 'unexploded tank round' was discovered, causing road closures.

Mill Lane has been closed by police after the tank round was found in the woods nearby. It is not currently clear what the tank round contains.

According to police, the tank round appears inert and may be part of an old collection that someone decided to discard.

As a precaution, officers are treating the incident as real, live and in the interest of public safety.

On Twitter, the TVP Maidenhead account said: "We aim to have this area back to normality shortly.

"No need to worry. Just avoid the area and if concerned approach an officer."

UPDATE - 7.55pm.

Police confirmed that the road has now been reopened.