Bomb disposal police sent to Cookham after suspected 'unexploded tank round' found in woods

02:51PM, Sunday 17 February 2019
Bomb disposal police have been dispatched to Cookham after a suspected 'unexploded tank round' was discovered, causing road closures.
Mill Lane has been closed by police after the tank round was found in the woods nearby. It is not currently clear what the tank round contains.
According to police, the tank round appears inert and may be part of an old collection that someone decided to discard.
As a precaution, officers are treating the incident as real, live and in the interest of public safety.
On Twitter, the TVP Maidenhead account said: "We aim to have this area back to normality shortly.
"No need to worry. Just avoid the area and if concerned approach an officer."
UPDATE - 7.55pm.
Police confirmed that the road has now been reopened.
The @RHQ_The_RLC from @RAFNortholt are now on scene at MILL LANE to assess the item. Normality should be restored soon enough - the only damage being a few ruined countryside walks this afternoon. #P1226 pic.twitter.com/Repqk5AmQt— TVP Maidenhead (@TVP_Maidenhead) February 17, 2019
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Police closed off the footpath linking North Town Moor and Summerleaze Road this afternoon (Monday).
A driver has died after suffering a medical episode in Maidenhead.