Extra dog waste bins could be put in the village

Extra dog waste bins could be put up in the village’s ‘brown spots’ after parish councillors agreed more are needed.

At a full council meeting on Tuesday, councillors discussed ‘seven or eight’ sites in the area where dog waste is often left in bags.

Councillors agreed that more bins, costing £200 per bin and about £180 each a year to maintain, are a good idea for the Cookhams.

They must now decide how to consult with residents who will be affected by where bins are placed, and establish which locations, if any, are suitable.

Cllr Mark Howard said: “We need somewhere dog walkers can put them (waste bags) and so people cleaning them up out of the kindness of their hearts won’t have to take them home.”

He added that he had identified ‘brown spots’, like the cycle path entrance in Lightlands Lane, the car park off Terry’s Lane, and several footpath junctions in Cookham Dean.

Cllr MJ Saunders said: “What I don’t understand is the number of people that leave them in trees.

“Why do they do that? I think they are expecting the tree pixies to pick them up.”

With 21 bins already in the parish, not all councillors were in support of spending more on the issue.

Attacking ‘irresponsible dog walkers’, Cllr Mike Barnes said: “I am not going to put any money aside for this, we have been trying to clear the streets for the last 20 years, they are the most vile obstruction.”

Councillors agreed someone should be paid to lead the project and that the next step will be deciding how to consult with residents.