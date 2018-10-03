Wife of Scotland crash victim dies from injuries in hospital

An 69-year-old woman has died after suffering serious injuries in a traffic collision in Scotland.

Jean Dennis,of Cookham, passed away yesterday (Tuesday) after sustaining severe injuries in the collision on Wednesday, September 26.

Jean's husband Nick, 72, who was driving the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident on the A74 near Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway in Scotland.

Police have appealed for information on the single-vehicle crash, involving a Volkswagen Golf 5.

Pc Lloyd Caven said: "We continue to carry out inquiries into the incident and have spoken to a number of witnesses, however, I would still like to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle travelling northbound on the motorway shortly before the collision at junction 15.

Anyone with information or who may have footage on their dash cam is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting incident number 2105 of 26 September 2018.