Line-up announced for Let's Rock the Moor 2019

One half of the world-famous synthpop due Erasure will headline the 11th edition of an Eighties festival.

In a line-up worthy of more than A Little Respect, Andy Bell will be joined by Shalamar, Jason Donovan and Marc Almond of Soft Cell in 2019’s Let’s Rock the Moor festival.

The one-day retro festival, which takes place on Cookham Moor every year, will also play host to Blancmange, Go West, and Snap.

Kajagoogoo's Limahl and Nik Kershaw also feature.

A Let’s Rock the Moor spokeswoman said: “In many ways Let’s Rock the Moor is almost unrecognisable from that very first concert back in 2009.

"Today, the festival attracts 10,000 music-lovers from all over the county and beyond, and features some of the biggest retro acts from the Eighties.

"But, at its heart, it remains the same – a family-friendly charity event fiercely loved and supported by the village where it all began.

After the immense success of last year’s sell-out event, which fought off competition from the Royal Wedding and FA Cup final, the organisers are delivering another big line-up.

A family-friendly event, the festival does not just provide music. The Kids’ Kingdom will once again provide fun and entertainment to children of all ages, with an interactive circus, face painting and inflatables.

The popular Club Tropicana VIP area will also be making a return this year after last year’s big upgrade. VIP tickets will include fast-track entry, luxury loos, a meal and an exclusive area with comfortable seating and a view of the stage.

Despite its success and growth, the festival remains a charity event, with all proceeds going to charities based nearby. 2017’s festival raised more than £40,000, and while the 2018 total is yet to be released, the same or even more is expected to be raised for The Link Foundation, Wooden Spoon and Child Bereavement UK.

So far more than £400,000 has been raised for the three charities.

The festival will take place on Saturday, May 18. To view the full lineup and book £36 tickets visit letsrockthemoor.com