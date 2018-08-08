SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters issues bonfire warning following woodland fire in Cookham Dean

    David Lee

    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    A firefighter has warned people against starting bonfires in the woods following a blaze in Cookham Dean today.

    Crews from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to Quarry Woods at about 3pm following reports of a smouldering bonfire.

    The small bonfire had been left to burn out but firefighters said it could easily have spread through the woods if left unattended.

    Watch manager Chris Havers said: “Why are people having a bonfire in the woods in these conditions and how many dog walkers must have walked past?

    “If you have got matches or lighters on you in the countryside, you need to question what you’re doing.”

