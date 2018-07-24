Near miss as fallen electricity cables are isolated before sparks start fire

Firefighters were called out to fallen power cables which were speaking in a Cookham Dean field surrounded by trees yesterday (Monday).

Maidenhead firefighters were called to Gibraltar Lane at 3.30pm and found three phase power cables on the ground.

It looked as though a tree had dropped its boughs, perhaps as a result of the dry weather, and caused the cables to snap.

Fortunately the sparks did not start a fire and SSE managed to isolate the cables and make them safe.

The power supplier is looking into fixing the cables but, given their location near Winter Hill, the lines are surrounded by trees which may need to be cleared first.