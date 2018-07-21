SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters called to tackle hedge fire in Cookham

    David Lee

    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    Firefighters had to put out a hedge fire in Cookham this afternoon.

    Crews from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to Mill Lane at about 3.30pm.

    They spent 20 minutes dousing the flames.

    It is not known how the fire started.

