Firefighters called to tackle hedge fire in Cookham

06:59PM, Saturday 21 July 2018
Firefighters had to put out a hedge fire in Cookham this afternoon.
Crews from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to Mill Lane at about 3.30pm.
They spent 20 minutes dousing the flames.
It is not known how the fire started.
