Wife pays tribute to Cookham motorcyclist who died after M4 collision

A widow of a 'deeply loved' motorcyclist from Cookham who died following a collision on the M4 last week has paid tribute to her husband.

Edmond Lee, known as Eddy, died following a collision on the eastbound M4 on the approach to the junction 5 exit slip road at about 7.20am on Thursday, July 5.

In a statement released through Thames Valley Police, the 46-year-old's wife said: "Eddy was the most deeply loved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, colleague, sports team member and friend to so many.

"Last Tuesday night Eddy completed his much-loved weekly time trial on the river with Longridge Canoe Club.

"We watched with friends from our paddle boards at a beachy section of the river. “Our little boy made sand castles, before Eddy joined us for a picnic dinner.

"This was our family's happy place.

"Twelve hours later, the most important person in our lives was catastrophically injured, and that incredible soul gone.

"Support from the medical team and police has been exceptional and we welcome their moves to establish how something so horrific could have happened to Eddy.

"For us as a broken family, I will seek to raise our two-year-old son to be as fun, thoughtful and kind as his father.

"We lived on the river and we loved the river. We have been so fortunate to have had this incredible summer together, and while the pain is currently unbearable, we will continue to love it in Eddy's memory."

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision to come forward.

It involved a white Volkswagen Transporter van, a red Audi A6 and the black Honda CBF motorcycle Mr Lee was on.

The drivers of the van and car were not injured as a result of the collision.

Senior Investigating Officer, Richard Thorpe, of the Joint Operations Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has sadly resulted in the death of a man, our thoughts are with his family at this very difficult time and our officers are providing them with ongoing support.

“We continue to investigate the circumstances of this collision and as such we continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

“We would like to speak to any motorists that may have dash-cam footage of the collision.

“Anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 240 (5/7/18).”