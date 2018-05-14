Power cut affecting homes in Cookham

A power cut has been affecting properties in Cookham since early this morning.

A number of SL6 9D postcodes have been without power since about 7.40am.

It is believed to be due to a main power line being down in Maidenhead Road.

Supplier SSE has apologised for the loss of supply and said engineers are on site working to get power restored.

It is expected to be back up and running by 2pm.