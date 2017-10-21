£1m Stanley Spencer painting stolen in midnight raid recovered

A missing £1m Stanley Spencer painting has been recovered more than five years after it was ripped from the wall of a Cookham art gallery.

The picture, titled Cookham from Englefield, was found in the flat of drug dealer Harry Fisher following a police raid – along with three kilograms of cocaine and 15,000 ecstasy tablets.

The 28-year-old, of Seven Kings Way, Kingston upon Thames, was jailed for eight years and eight months at Kingston Crown Court yesterday.

Fisher (pictured below, left) had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs, acquiring criminal property and handling stolen goods.

The oil painting, which dates from 1948, was snatched from the Stanley Spencer Gallery, in Cookham High Street, in a midnight raid in May 2012.

A spokesman for the gallery, which does not own the picture, but which had been displaying it on loan at the time of the robbery, said: "The Stanley Spencer Gallery volunteers are immensely grateful to the various police sections who have contributed to the recovery of this remarkable painting which was stolen from us more than five years ago."

A second man, Zak Lal (pictured above, right), 32, of Columbine Road, Strood, Rochester, also admitted conspiracy to supply class A drugs, acquiring criminal property and possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison.

Detective Inspector Andy Whitewood, of the Metropolitan Police's Organised Crime Command, said: "These two men were caught in possession of a considerable amount of class A drugs as the result of a proactive investigation targeting high end, organised drug supply.

"A search of Fisher's address revealed a stolen £1m painting, this demonstrates the link between drugs trafficking and serious, acquisitive crime.

“I am pleased to say that the painting has now been returned to the art gallery from where it was stolen.

“The guilty pleas entered by both men were due to the weight of the evidence against them and are a testimony to the depth of the investigation.

"The sentences handed to these defendants should act as a deterrent to anyone else involved in the supply of illegal drugs."

The pair were arrested in Strood on June 15 after Met detectives stopped a Mercedes they were travelling in with a kilo of cocaine and £30,000 in cash.

As well as Fisher’s Kingston flat, police also raided his family address in Fulham where they found more class A drugs and £40,000 in cash.

A search of Lal’s family address unearthed £2,000 in cash and a cache of disposable mobile phones.

The total street value of the drugs recovered was estimated to be £450,000.