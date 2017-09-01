Forgetting Sarah Marshall star Jason Segel visits Cookham cupcake shop

A Cookham cupcake shop received an unexpected visit from How I Met Your Mother star Jason Segel last week.

The American actor, who played Marshall in the long-running sitcom, popped into High Street-based Cutsie Cupcakes on Friday, August 25.

After complimenting the store’s appearance and chatting with staff, he left with a freshly-baked Smores and Hot Chocolate Cupcake.

Cake decorator and shop assistant Helena Cronin, 17, was taken aback when he arrived.

“I would say (it was) surreal,” she said.

“I didn’t think it was him. I was just a bit star struck.

“I’ve seen so many films with him. I was speechless.”

Segel, who has appeared in films including Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Knocked Up, left the store after spending about 10 minutes inside, had his photo taken outside the shop with his companion and left with his treat in hand.

Cutsie Cupcakes was opened by Amreata Marahta and Aki Shah in May and also serves wedding and birthday cakes.