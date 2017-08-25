Appeal to find missing man believed to have been in Cookham last night

An appeal has been launched by police to trace a 48-year-old missing man who is believed to be in the Maidenhead area.

It is thought Matthew Elson was in Cookham last night (Thursday) at about 11.30pm and officers and Berkshire Lowland Search & Rescue carried out search activity in the area overnight.

Mr Elson is white, 5ft 10ins, slim, with short dark receding hair and may have stubble on his chin. He was wearing dark clothing last night.

Inspector Jim Strachan, based at Slough police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone who has any information about where Matthew may be to contact police as we are concerned for his welfare.

“Matthew is believed to have spoken to a farmer in the Furze Platt area last night at around 10pm and we would also appeal to this farmer to contact police as he may have information which could help us to find Matthew.”

Anyone with any information about where Mr Elson may be should contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting URN 1451 24/8.